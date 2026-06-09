Spotify Eyes A Bigger Role In Live Music: Streaming Festivals

NEW YORK (HYPEBOT) – Spotify may be preparing its biggest move yet into live music. According to reports, the streaming giant has been in discussions with concert promoters about acquiring rights to stream live video from music festivals. While no official product has been announced, the conversations suggest Spotify is exploring ways to bring live concert experiences directly into its platform.

The idea is not entirely out of character. Over the past several years, Spotify has steadily expanded beyond music streaming and deeper into the live music ecosystem. The company already integrates concert listings into artist profiles, recently launched its “Reserved” ticket access program for top fans, and has increasingly positioned itself as a discovery engine for live events.

What’s new is the possibility of Spotify becoming a destination for the concerts themselves, beyond its successful discovery integration with Bandsintown to promote artists’ concerts directly on their profiles.

Reports indicate Spotify has already experimented with incorporating footage from live performances, including recent concert content featuring Dua Lipa. Festival livestreams would represent a much larger step into video-based live entertainment.

Streaming Meets the Biggest Growth Sector In Music

For years, streaming transformed recorded music while live events became the industry’s fastest-growing revenue source. Artists increasingly rely on touring, festivals, VIP experiences, and merchandise to generate income beyond streaming royalties.

If Spotify succeeds in bringing festival broadcasts into its app, it could create a direct bridge between these two worlds. Fans could discover an artist through a playlist, buy tickets through Spotify integrations, and eventually watch live performances without ever leaving the platform.

That kind of end-to-end music experience has long been a goal for technology companies. Spotify’s latest reported move suggests it may believe the timing is finally right.

For Independent Artists

The most immediate beneficiaries would likely be major festivals and superstar acts. But independent artists could also gain new visibility if festival streams become integrated into Spotify’s recommendation engine. A livestreamed performance has the potential to reach far more people than those physically standing in front of a stage.

If Spotify eventually connects live broadcasts with artist profiles, playlists, follow buttons, and ticketing tools, festival appearances could become even more valuable as discovery moments. There are still plenty of unanswered questions. Would streams be available globally? Would artists share in revenue? Would access be free, premium-only, or sold as standalone events?

For now, Spotify’s reported discussions remain just that: discussions.