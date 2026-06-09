Taylor Swift’s Toy Story 5 Single “I Knew It, I Knew You” Breaks Streaming Records

Taylor Swift has done it again.

The global superstar is making headlines after her new single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Toy Story 5, shattered streaming records within days of its release.

The song, which arrived on June 5, marks Swift’s first original contribution to the beloved Toy Story franchise. According to Spotify, the track became the most-streamed country song by a female artist in a single day in the platform’s history. As reported by The Wrap, Apple Music also confirmed that the song set a new record for the biggest first-day streams ever for a soundtrack single while becoming the service’s biggest country debut of 2026. Amazon Music reported that the release generated the largest 24-hour global streaming debut for any song on the platform this year.

Written and produced alongside longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, “I Knew It, I Knew You” finds Swift revisiting the country sound that launched her career. The emotional track was inspired by Jessie, the cowgirl introduced in Toy Story 2, and explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and growing up. Swift said she wrote the song after seeing an early screening of the film.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” Swift shared when announcing the release. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening.”

The collaboration has generated excitement among both Swift fans and Disney audiences, with many praising the song’s nostalgic feel and its return to the singer’s country roots. Industry observers have also noted that the crossover appeal between the Toy Story franchise and Swift’s massive fanbase helped propel the song to its record-setting debut.

The success of “I Knew It, I Knew You” adds another milestone to Swift’s already historic career. With a catalog filled with chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and industry records, the singer continues to demonstrate her ability to connect with audiences across generations and genres.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 19, bringing Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang back to the big screen. If the early response to Swift’s contribution is any indication, audiences should be prepared to bring tissues along with their popcorn.