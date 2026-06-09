The Lefsetz Letter: Oldies Surge

“Oldies Surge”

“The Biggest Hits on Spotify Right Now Are a Blast From the Past – From Gen Z to Boomers, listeners across generations are increasingly embracing throwbacks”

https://www.wsj.com/arts-culture/music/spotify-streaming-hits-nostalgia-old-972818d5

Apple News+: https://apple.news/AwwVLXJvzStGa8lsYCnjWtw

Are the old songs just better or in today’s fragmented world is it just harder to reach the masses with new material.

Want to be positively stunned?

“In 2019 and 2020, over 90% of the songs on its Global Top 50 had been released in the last two years. That fell to 68.8% in the first four months of 2026, the company said. May 11 was a stunner: Seven of the top 10 songs on the platform were more than two years old.”

And:

“Still, its latest (Luminate) report indicates that the portion of 13 to 24-year-olds who say they primarily listen to songs from the 2020s has dropped from 55% in 2021 to 44% in 2025. The share of that group who are drawn most to tracks from the 1990s or earlier rose from 18% to 25%.”

So what is going on here, does the new music suck and the public knows it or is it just harder to break new tracks?

I’d go with the former.

Today’s music is either blatantly commercial or niche. Even those brought up in the MTV eighties would find the Spotify Top 50 bland, sans edge, unless it’s obvious and manipulative. There’s a whole music industrial complex feeding this fading beast and it is out of touch with the public’s desires.

The data does not lie.

Then again, the promotional system is broken. With TV nearly meaningless and active listeners not partaking of terrestrial radio, how do you reach listeners?

Via TikTok… But the dirty little secret of TikTok is music is background, not foreground. The music is subsidiary to the antics/performance of the influencer/creator, inherently making music a second class citizen.

Let’s be clear, old hits are just that, they’re established, they’ve run the gauntlet and survived, the detritus has been stripped away. The fire hose of new product, which has not gone through this winnowing process, is overwhelming and ultimately incomprehensible. This is something the music industry could address, but chooses not to in a world where every label is looking for an edge, gaming the system, they do not want a level playing field. Labels want to promote their product and their product only, they don’t believe in consensus, it’s every label for itself.

Otherwise, the three majors and a consortium of indies could get Spotify and the other DSPs to feature only a handful of tracks a week, from one to five, and only five if they’re in different genres. So every week, let’s say on Friday, when new music is released, subscribers would go to the homepage page and check out the new music for two reasons:

1. It’s been anointed.

2. Since everyone is listening to these same songs, they can talk about them, whether they feel positively or negatively about them.

And there can be a continuation chart. Which of the weekly songs survive and thrive.

Having said that, the labels have to decide if they really want to be in the new music business. Right now, their catalogs are driving profits, and investors just can’t fathom the investment, the costs required for new music for so little return. New music is sexy, old music is bank.

So either you’ve got to turn into an oldies enterprise or…

You’ve got to change the new music formula completely.

You’ve got to produce more music in more genres and stick with it.

Right now the major labels only put out a tiny sliver of the new music they used to, and it’s only in genres that are blatantly commercial, otherwise the lift is too heavy. So you get pop and hip-hop and anything that is not inherently commercial is pushed aside. But this business was built on the seemingly uncommercial that turned mass, sometimes over two to five albums, it took a while for the music to percolate in the marketplace, for the audience to cotton to it, for the acts to grow.

That commitment is out the window.

But you know what genre is burgeoning?

Country.

Today’s country music is the rock of the seventies, and one thing is for sure, there’s a huge demand for it. What is called rock today has no appeal to the masses. It’s noisy with less than palatable vocals and it appeals to a tranche of the audience, but never seems to grow larger.

In other words, if you’re looking for rock to come back, forget it.

But country can get bigger.

Country is played on stringed instruments, i.e. guitars, and it has traditional song structure and even the lowliest of the hits have somewhat relatable lyrics. The formula is easy, but seemingly everybody outside the sphere pooh-poohs it. In other words, verses, choruses, bridges, changes, melodies…the building blocks of popular music for over a hundred years.

But not in the Spotify Top 50.

Not that all new music has to be country, but…

Do not expect the masses to cotton to acts that have bad vocals. There are a lot of acts that do decent touring numbers but can never achieve mass because unlike in the old days, the singers can’t.

On the other hand, we’ve got decent singers who can’t write. And believability is core to success. Once the public perceived the performers were writing from the heart, their innermost feelings, music blew up in the album era of the late sixties. Today’s pop landscape is akin to the pre-Beatle pop dreck. There was a marketplace, but it didn’t drive the culture.

Which brings me to the fact that those in new music production are too hip for the room. They think they know better. They’ve got contempt for the average listener unless they’re playing to them with lowest common denominator dreck.

So…

Expect this trend to continue. Taylor Swift went pop but country Morgan Wallen gets more streams. How come no one can acknowledge this? And both do stadium business.

Hip-hop is fading.

And whereas the voices of yore had character, today’s are interchangeable.

This is a real problem, expect the trend to continue. And to deny it and refuse to address it is to have one’s head in the sand.

I don’t expect any action, because that would require self-examination by those involved, which they’re not wont to do.

I’d say the major labels’ new music production is ready for disruption, but that’s already happened. They don’t develop new acts, they just try to capitalize on those that have already had success online.

This is an industry whose head is so far up its own self-satisfied ass that it refuses to change, as music loses its perch as the most powerful entertainment medium.

Want to know which way the wind blows?

Go on Tiktok, or watch Netflix.

Ignore the fact that slim genres have vocal audiences, like K-pop. That’s niche. We haven’t had broad since Adele. Who is so big, she can afford to spend years away from the marketplace, whereas for most acts, if they’re not in your face 24/7, they’re instantly forgotten. We need more acts like Adele, who float above the scene.

But we do have Chris Stapleton.

You may not find Morgan Wallen appealing, but Stapleton is both successful and appealing, everyone in Nashville agrees that Chris is the king. So why aren’t there more Stapletons? Because great artists are born, not made. They have a viewpoint, that they hone. But in most pop the focus is on every younger performers, it’s utterly laughable.

There is a way out of this mess, but it would require turning around the Titanic.

But since I don’t see that happening, expect more and more ancient hits to resurface, to have more mindshare amongst the youth than the new material produced just for them.

Luminate report: https://luminatedata.com/reports/retro-revival-2026/