Bill Cody, Beloved Voice Of The Grand Ole Opry Dies At 67

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bill Cody, the longtime voice of the Grand Ole Opry and one of country music’s most respected broadcasters, has died at the age of 67 following a battle with kidney and heart failure. Cody had been hospitalized in recent weeks, and his daughter, Hannah Davis, had publicly asked fans to pray as he underwent testing for a possible double transplant. Despite those efforts, Cody passed away on June 9.

For more than three decades, Cody was a fixture on WSM Radio, where he hosted the popular morning program Coffee, Country & Cody. His warm personality, deep knowledge of country music, and unmistakable voice made him a trusted companion to listeners across the country. According to MusicRow, Cody’s broadcasting career spanned more than five decades, and he became especially known for his role as an announcer and host at the Grand Ole Opry.

Born on December 16, 1958, Cody began his radio career while still a teenager. He joined WSM in 1994 and quickly became one of the station’s defining personalities. He interviewed countless artists, championed both established and emerging talent, and helped preserve the traditions of country music while introducing them to new fans.

Cody’s contributions to country radio earned him numerous honors, including induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame. He also received a star on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame and had been selected for induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Tributes quickly poured in from across the country music community. Loretta Lynn’s family remembered Cody as someone who treated the late singer “with the utmost love and respect.” Steven Curtis Chapman called him “a truly great man,” while Charlie Daniels’ family described the broadcaster as “a dear friend” who had been unwavering in his support of the country icon. WSM Radio, Cody’s home for more than 30 years, said he was “a trusted voice, a generous friend and a constant companion to generations of listeners.”

RIP.