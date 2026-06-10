DoStuff Launches National Program Highlighting Independently Owned Venues

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) – DoStuff, the leading local-first media and discovery platform for live events, today announced a new feature to spotlight independently owned and operated performance venues, festivals, and promoters to fans across the United States.

DoStuff will launch a monthly editorial spotlight series across its 20 city-based media properties, further highlighting independent venues, promoters, and festivals with a focus on storytelling that drives attendance and cultural relevance to locally owned and operated venues and festivals. With support from the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), promoting this across its national network, this spotlight series will be a chance for fans of live entertainment to learn even more about important independent venues and events that define live entertainment and local culture.

As part of the featured series, DoStuff will place a NIVA-Certified Live Independent badge across its platforms, helping fans easily identify and support events happening at local venues and by local promoters. This collaboration will bring NIVA’s Certified Live Independent program—an initiative to certify performance venues, festivals, and promoters as independently owned—to the forefront of where local show-goers look to discover their next event.

At the core of the partnership is a shared belief: local venues are the backbone of live culture. By using modern tools and its proprietary media platform, DoStuff increases visibility, editorial storytelling, and fan engagement that directly supports NIVA’s mission to cultivate, elevate, and advocate for a sustainable and equitable ecosystem for independent performance venues, festivals, and promoters.

“Independent venues and festivals are core to the communities DoStuff serves. We have always championed the people that live and work in local music,” says Kristin Owen, President and COO of DoStuff. “By regularly featuring these rooms and events, we will give more visibility to local businesses investing in their neighbors, and vice versa. This will help fans make informed decisions as they make plans, and draw attention to new favorite rooms and events they might not already know.”

“Independent venues, festivals, and promoters are at the heart of local culture in cities across the country, and fans increasingly want to support them,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. “By highlighting the Certified Live Independent stages where fans already discover live events, DoStuff is making it easier to find and support the independently owned stages that help our communities thrive.”

DoStuff’s reach brings significant scale to the featured spotlight. The company operates in 20 major North American markets, reaching 2.5 million monthly website visitors, 23 million monthly social impressions, and 1.5 million email subscribers. In 2025 alone, DoStuff drove 53 million fans to live events, with projections to reach 65 million in 2026—representing billions in annual live entertainment spending. The badging will roll out as part of DoStuff’s redesigned platform launching in Q3 2026.

The partnership also opens the door for future integration with DoMORE, DoStuff’s ticketing membership product, which provides subscribers with a monthly pair of tickets for $7 per month. The platform offers venues a strategic way to fill rooms and drive on-site revenue.

DoStuff, in partnership with NIVA, aims to create a more visible, vibrant, and economically sustainable future for independent venues—connecting fans with the spaces that define their local scenes.