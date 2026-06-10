Hunter Flynn Signs With WME For Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn has signed with WME for global representation. Carving his own lane with a genre-defying Appalachian Soul Music sound, Flynn blends folk, country, soul, and rock into raw, reflective songs inspired by the landscapes and stories of his youth. His powerful vocals and stripped-down arrangements have quickly built a growing audience online and on the road.

Over the last two years, Flynn has played nearly 200 shows across the United States and Europe, steadily building a grassroots following through relentless touring and raw, emotionally charged performances. In 2025, he was named Artist in Residence at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, a rare honor recognizing both his artistic integrity and cultural impact, and most recently, Big Machine Records / Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment announced his signing in partnership with Appalachian Soul Music. Flynn released “Wasted Day” on May 22 and will release “Robbing A Bank” on June 26. Pre-save the track HERE.

“Hunter is the kind of artist you feel immediately. There’s a real depth and honesty to what he creates, and audiences are connecting with it in a powerful way. Between the growth we’re seeing and the foundation he’s built on the road, he’s just getting started,” said WME’s Lance Roberts and Geoff Turner.

“I’ve spent the last few years building this one show at a time,” said Flynn. “To now have a team like WME behind me feels incredibly meaningful. I’m proud of where I come from, proud of the music we’re making, and excited for what’s ahead.”