Kinsley Signs With MCA And Releases ‘Pieces Of Me’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising singer-songwriter Kinsley officially begins a new chapter today with the announcement of her signing to MCA and the release of her powerful new single and performance video, “Pieces of Me,” available now on all streaming platforms.

Written by Kinsley, David DeVaul and Jack Hummel and produced by Ryan Kohn, Kinsley creates music rooted in honesty, healing, and human connection.

“I started writing poetry as a way to process what I was feeling. My family was dealt many cards over the years, both good and bad, and poetry had a way of making it all make sense. The silver lining became easier to find when I wrote it all down,” the 22-year-old reflects.

“I once heard someone say that ‘the past is a map of how to love you,’ and the more people I met the more I realized that truth. We are all just echos of fragmented pieces and there’s beauty in the way it binds us all together.”

Anchored by soulful vocals and striking imagery, the track explores heartbreak, identity, and the lasting impact of love and loss.

“Music is what saved my life, and so I tend to meet it at a place of confession, hoping it saves others along the way. With ‘Pieces of Me’ I finally get to admit that at times I was searching for something I can’t remember anymore, and that in and of itself is freeing,” Kinsley reveals. “I encourage you to think of this song as a letter to time, that’s the truest way these lyrics are meant to be heard.”

Kinsley first connected with audiences through her “Midnight Sessions” on YouTube — intimate performances that offered an early glimpse into her deeply personal songwriting.

From growing up in California, to learning music on her family’s land in North Carolina, to moving to Texas in high school before eventually settling in Tennessee with her family, each chapter has left its mark on both Kinsley’s perspective and her sound. With “Pieces of Me,” her story is just beginning.