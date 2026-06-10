Libera Awards Presented By Merlin Announce 2026 Winners

New York, NY (June 8, 2026) – The Foundation for Independent Music (FIM), with support from the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), announces the winners for the 2026 Libera Awards Presented By Merlin. Hosted by Delisa Shannon, the night featured performances from Mdou Moctar, Valerie June, Dawn Richard, and Aaron Maine of Porches. Thirty-eight awards were distributed throughout the evening, including multiple awards for the night’s biggest winners, Geese and Oklou. Rough Trade NYC took home the inaugural Libera Award for Best Independent Record Store. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honored Terry McBride and Mark Jowett, co-founders of Nettwerk Music Group.
The Foundation for Independent Music has been working closely with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support up-and-coming voices in independent music as part of the Sounds Better with Tito’s artist program. Selected artists receive a financial grant to support whatever the next step of their career may be. During the ceremony, Sounds Better with Tito’s presented this year’s Breakthrough Artist award, awarded to Geese, and announced the latest member of the program, Libera Award nominee for Best Dance Record and Breakthrough Artist, Gelli Haha.
“The 2026 Libera Awards was an extraordinary night and a powerful reminder of what makes the independent music community so special,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM. “The Liberas are unique in celebrating not just the best in music across multiple genres, but also the people and companies who put their passion and creativity in supporting these tremendous artists. These nominees and winners embody the innovation, creativity, and authenticity that are the lifeblood of our industry. Congratulations to all who continue to shape the future of music on their own terms.”
2026 LIBERA AWARDS WINNERS:
RECORD OF THE YEAR presented by Merlin
Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)
LABEL OF THE YEAR (15+)
Partisan Records
LABEL OF THE YEAR (6-14)
Mexican Summer
LABEL OF THE YEAR (5 or fewer)
True Panther Records
BEST INDEPENDENT RECORD STORE
Rough Trade NYC
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST presented by Sounds Better With Tito’s
Geese (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)
BEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK RECORD
Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS RECORD
Hayden Pedigo – I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away (Mexican Summer)
BEST BLUES RECORD
Antone’s 50th Allstars – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (New West Records)
BEST CLASSICAL RECORD
Tiffany Poon – Nature (Pentatone)
BEST COUNTRY RECORD
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman (Loma Vista Recordings)
BEST DANCE RECORD
Fcukers – “I Like It Like That” (Ninja Tune)
BEST ELECTRONIC RECORD presented by Redeye Worldwide
Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)
BEST FOLK RECORD
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time (Jagjaguwar)
BEST GLOBAL RECORD
Mdou Moctar – Tears of Injustice (Matador Records)
BEST HEAVY RECORD
Model/Actriz – Pirouette (True Panther Records)
BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RECORD presented by AudioSalad
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, under exclusive license to Roc Nation Distribution)
BEST JAZZ RECORD
Mei Semones – Animaru (Bayonet Records)
BEST LATIN RECORD
Lido Pimienta – La Belleza (ANTI-)
BEST OUTLIER RECORD
Panda Bear – Sinister Grift (Domino)
BEST POP RECORD
Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)
BEST PUNK RECORD
Lambrini Girls – Who Let The Dogs Out (City Slang)
BEST R&B RECORD
Thundercat – “Children of the Baked Potato (feat. Remi Wolf)” (Brainfeeder)
RECORD FROM GAMES AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA
C418 – Minecraft: Alpha + Beta (Box Set) (Ghostly International)
BEST REISSUE
MF DOOM – Special Herbs (Rhymesayers Entertainment / Metalface Records)
BEST REMIX
Oklou – “blade bird (Nick León Broward Mix)” (True Panther Records)
BEST ROCK RECORD
Wednesday – Bleeds (Dead Oceans)
SELF-RELEASED RECORD OF THE YEAR
Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party (Post Atlantic)
BEST SINGER SONGWRITER RECORD
Ichiko Aoba – Luminescent Creatures (Psychic Hotline)
Annahstasia – Tether (drink sum wtr)
BEST SOUL/FUNK RECORD
Mavis Staples – Sad And Beautiful World (ANTI-)
BEST SPIRITUAL RECORD
Lecrae – Reconstruction (Reach Records)
BEST SYNC USAGE
Wet Leg – “mangetout” (Heated Rivalry) (Domino)
BEST CREATIVE PACKAGING
MF DOOM – Special Herbs (Rhymesayers Entertainment / Metalface Records)
DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
Secretly Distribution
INDEPENDENT CHAMPION presented by Bandcamp
Qobuz
MARKETING GENIUS
Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR presented by YouTube
Oklou – “viscus” (True Panther Records)
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
Secretly Publishing