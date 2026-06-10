Libera Awards Presented By Merlin Announce 2026 Winners

New York, NY (June 8, 2026) – The Foundation for Independent Music (FIM), with support from the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), announces the winners for the 2026 Libera Awards Presented By Merlin. Hosted by Delisa Shannon, the night featured performances from Mdou Moctar, Valerie June, Dawn Richard, and Aaron Maine of Porches. Thirty-eight awards were distributed throughout the evening, including multiple awards for the night’s biggest winners, Geese and Oklou. Rough Trade NYC took home the inaugural Libera Award for Best Independent Record Store. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honored Terry McBride and Mark Jowett, co-founders of Nettwerk Music Group.

The Foundation for Independent Music has been working closely with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to support up-and-coming voices in independent music as part of the Sounds Better with Tito’s artist program. Selected artists receive a financial grant to support whatever the next step of their career may be. During the ceremony, Sounds Better with Tito’s presented this year’s Breakthrough Artist award, awarded to Geese, and announced the latest member of the program, Libera Award nominee for Best Dance Record and Breakthrough Artist, Gelli Haha.

“The 2026 Libera Awards was an extraordinary night and a powerful reminder of what makes the independent music community so special,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM. “The Liberas are unique in celebrating not just the best in music across multiple genres, but also the people and companies who put their passion and creativity in supporting these tremendous artists. These nominees and winners embody the innovation, creativity, and authenticity that are the lifeblood of our industry. Congratulations to all who continue to shape the future of music on their own terms.”

2026 LIBERA AWARDS WINNERS:

RECORD OF THE YEAR presented by Merlin

Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)

LABEL OF THE YEAR (15+)

Partisan Records

LABEL OF THE YEAR (6-14)

Mexican Summer

LABEL OF THE YEAR (5 or fewer)

True Panther Records

BEST INDEPENDENT RECORD STORE

Rough Trade NYC

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST presented by Sounds Better With Tito’s

Geese (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)

BEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK RECORD

Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS RECORD

Hayden Pedigo – I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away (Mexican Summer)

BEST BLUES RECORD

Antone’s 50th Allstars – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (New West Records)

BEST CLASSICAL RECORD

Tiffany Poon – Nature (Pentatone)

BEST COUNTRY RECORD

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman (Loma Vista Recordings)

BEST DANCE RECORD

Fcukers – “I Like It Like That” (Ninja Tune)

BEST ELECTRONIC RECORD presented by Redeye Worldwide

Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)

BEST FOLK RECORD

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time (Jagjaguwar)

BEST GLOBAL RECORD

Mdou Moctar – Tears of Injustice (Matador Records)

BEST HEAVY RECORD

Model/Actriz – Pirouette (True Panther Records)

BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RECORD presented by AudioSalad

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, under exclusive license to Roc Nation Distribution)

BEST JAZZ RECORD

Mei Semones – Animaru (Bayonet Records)

BEST LATIN RECORD

Lido Pimienta – La Belleza (ANTI-)

BEST OUTLIER RECORD

Panda Bear – Sinister Grift (Domino)

BEST POP RECORD

Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)

BEST PUNK RECORD

Lambrini Girls – Who Let The Dogs Out (City Slang)

BEST R&B RECORD

Thundercat – “Children of the Baked Potato (feat. Remi Wolf)” (Brainfeeder)

RECORD FROM GAMES AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA

C418 – Minecraft: Alpha + Beta (Box Set) (Ghostly International)

BEST REISSUE

MF DOOM – Special Herbs (Rhymesayers Entertainment / Metalface Records)

BEST REMIX

Oklou – “blade bird (Nick León Broward Mix)” (True Panther Records)

BEST ROCK RECORD

Wednesday – Bleeds (Dead Oceans)

SELF-RELEASED RECORD OF THE YEAR

Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party (Post Atlantic)

BEST SINGER SONGWRITER RECORD

Ichiko Aoba – Luminescent Creatures (Psychic Hotline)

Annahstasia – Tether (drink sum wtr)

BEST SOUL/FUNK RECORD

Mavis Staples – Sad And Beautiful World (ANTI-)

BEST SPIRITUAL RECORD

Lecrae – Reconstruction (Reach Records)

BEST SYNC USAGE

Wet Leg – “mangetout” (Heated Rivalry) (Domino)

BEST CREATIVE PACKAGING

MF DOOM – Special Herbs (Rhymesayers Entertainment / Metalface Records)

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Secretly Distribution

INDEPENDENT CHAMPION presented by Bandcamp

Qobuz

MARKETING GENIUS

Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR presented by YouTube

Oklou – “viscus” (True Panther Records)

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Secretly Publishing