MassConcerts Adds Legacy Concerts And Mark Bradley

RICHMOND, VA (vip-booking) – US independent promoter MassConcerts has expanded its presence in the Southeast after welcoming promoter Mark Bradley and his team at Legacy Concerts into the company.

Founded by Bradley in 2020, Legacy Concerts has promoted shows across several US markets, including Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City, Missouri. Bradley has spent more than a decade working in independent concert promotion.

MassConcerts founder John Peters described the move as a significant addition to the company.

“This is a major addition for our company,” said Peters. “Mark has built an incredible network of clubs. His reputation, experience, and understanding of independent promotion make him a perfect fit for the MassConcerts team as we continue to grow nationally.”

The transition was finalised by Peters and MassConcerts’ senior leadership team, including Justin Leach, as the company continues to expand its concert promotion and venue operations across the United States.

Founded in 1986, MassConcerts is one of the largest independent concert promoters in the US, producing events ranging from club shows to arena concerts and outdoor festivals. The company also operates several venues and has recently been involved in projects including the launch of Asheville Yards in North Carolina and the development of The Rail in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bradley said the move represents the next stage in his career.

“After 11 years as an independent promoter and business owner, the time is right to take the next step in my career,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity to join an independent company and have the resources to bring even better concerts to the cities I love. I`ve admired the MassConcerts team for many years, and I couldn`t be more excited for our teams to officially work together.”

Bradley and his team will continue to oversee Legacy Concerts` existing markets and industry relationships under the MassConcerts banner. They will also focus on developing new venue partnerships and concert opportunities nationwide.

According to the company, Bradley’s role will include supporting the continued growth of MassConcerts’ venue and promotion network in the Southeast while helping to expand the company’s activities into new markets and larger-scale projects.