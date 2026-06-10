Seeker Music And Virgin Music Group Announce Global Distribution Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Seeker Music Group, the creator-led music rights, publishing, and record company led by award-winning songwriter and creative executive Evan Bogart – with backing from international savings and investment business M&G – has announced a global distribution partnership with Virgin Music Group (VMG), the world’s leading partner to independent labels, artists, and entrepreneurs. The deal builds on years of collaboration between Bogart, Seeker Chief Creative Officer Steven Melrose, and VMG. It will expand Seeker’s global reach and scale across its growing $400 million catalog of more than 19,000 copyrights and recordings.

Under the new agreement, VMG will serve as Seeker’s global distribution partner for its catalog of recordings and new project releases, amplifying Seeker worldwide and bringing enhanced strategy, marketing, and infrastructure to unlock new audiences for Seeker’s catalog artists.

Since launching in 2020, Seeker’s creator-led team has built a unique strategy around acquiring music they genuinely love, identifying that music’s untapped potential, and extending its cultural and commercial legacy through high-touch creative catalog management. That approach spans everything from innovative sampling and interpolation strategies to collaborative songwriting and producer partnerships aimed at creating fresh IP, proactive sync & creative licensing, a proprietary short-form content amplification strategy, and bespoke catalog marketing campaigns with artist-forward storytelling.

This creative philosophy helped power one of the biggest hits of 2024 – Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which interpolates Seeker’s catalog cut “Tipsy” by J-Kwon – and has also shaped other major releases by Mario, Coco Jones, Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Pop Smoke, and more. Seeker has also paired that approach with targeted catalog campaigns, such as its work with Christopher Cross’s catalog, which has grown his Spotify monthly listeners from roughly 2.5 to more than 8 million, alongside a steady pipeline of catalog-driven new records: reissues, rarities, demos, and new remixes and covers.

In the past few years, Seeker has put out reissues and never-before-publicly-heard music from the likes of Run the Jewels and Christopher Cross, and worked with artists ranging from Allen Stone and Benny Sings (covering Cross), to Tayla Parx and Say She She (covering SWV hits written by Brian Alexander Morgan), to reimagine and release catalog music in fresh new ways. Upcoming reissue and remix projects this year are in the works with key catalog artists such as Joan Jett, Christopher Cross, and Nu Shooz – more details to come.

Through its work with VMG, Seeker will now further expand and accelerate its proven playbook globally, on the heels of a period of significant overall growth – last month, Seeker announced the closing of its inaugural $267 million asset-backed securitization (ABS).

“Seeker represents the kind of forward-thinking, creator-driven company we love partnering with at Virgin Music Group,” said Cindy James, General Manager of Virgin Music Group North America. “Steven, Evan, and their team have a unique ability to reimagine catalog and artist partnerships in ways that feel fresh, relevant, and culturally impactful. With our global infrastructure and their creative vision, we see a tremendous opportunity to amplify this music and connect it with new audiences around the world. We’re incredibly excited about what we can build together.”

“This partnership is a game-changer for Seeker in how we elevate our catalog and artists,” said Bogart. “We are so excited about the cultural impact and importance of the records we have the opportunity to support, and Virgin is the best at championing independent catalogs and artists on a global scale. Whether it is Nu Shooz, Run the Jewels, Joan Jett, or Christopher Cross, we are now in a position to celebrate our music with more energy and resources than ever before. Seeker is here to build, preserve, and extend legacies, and Virgin is the perfect partner to help us scale that mission.”

“We’ve been good friends with, and huge admirers of, Nat, JT, Jacqueline, and Cindy for a while, so it made all the sense in the world for us to team up with them and their great extended global family,” said Melrose. “They bring the same creative passion and forward-thinking spirit that defines Seeker, and together we’ll unlock new opportunities for our artists and catalogs worldwide!”