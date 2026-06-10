Triple 8 Management Appoints Allison Bostrom To SVP Of Marketing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Triple 8 Management announces the promotion of Allison Bostrom to Senior Vice President, Marketing.

“Allison is thorough, creative, diligent, helpful and always in excellent spirits,” shares Partner/Founder George Couri. “We’re grateful for all of her hard work and dedication to not only our clients, but also our team.”

“I am so appreciative to be able to wake up every day and work somewhere like Triple 8,” shares Bostrom. “Over the years, I have learned an unimaginable amount of things, grown tremendously as a person, and made lifelong friends. I can’t wait to see what the coming years will bring!”

Bostrom has been with Triple 8 for 10 years, joining the company as Marketing Assistant and rising to Vice President, Marketing in 2021.

Bostrom grew up in Corvallis, Oregon, and attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, where she graduated in 2014. After college, she moved to Austin, Texas, where she worked at multiple music venues and marketed major events like SXSW and Austin City Limits before being hired by Triple 8 in May of 2016. She enjoys traveling, horror movies and a wide variety of hot sauces. She now represents Triple 8 from the West Coast, living in San Francisco with her girlfriend and dog.

Congratulate Bostrom at allison@triple8mgmt.com.