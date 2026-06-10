Warner Music Group Acquires Sureel AI

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) today announced an agreement to acquire Sureel AI. The acquisition advances WMG’s mission to ensure that artists, songwriters, and rightsholders benefit wherever and whenever their work is referenced in AI-generated works or in the training of AI models.

Sureel’s multi-patented technology creates “AI DNA” for every work, breaking it into component parts and tracing how AI models use those elements.

Sureel also delivers intellectual property provenance, audit and compliance reporting, model optimization, AI business intelligence, and a growing NIL (name, image, and likeness) attribution suite that tracks how artist voices, likenesses, and performance identities are used in AI training and generation — including voice clones, AI-generated avatars, and style replication. The Sureel registry today holds millions of music assets, with the architecture to extend its multi-layer attribution into video and image at scale.

Sureel will continue to operate as a standalone platform serving the broader music and AI ecosystem, strengthened by Warner Music Group’s resources, scale, and strategic support.

Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Music Group, said, “AI powers a large fan engagement and value creation opportunity for our industry, while making the human provenance of music more important than ever. Bringing Sureel into WMG strengthens our capability for protection, control and monetization and ensures that the creative community remains in control of its intellectual property, name, image, likeness, and voice. We look forward to working with Tamay and his team to advance all of their incredible work.”

Dr. Tamay Aykut, Chief Executive Officer + Founder, Sureel AI, said, “Rightsholders deserve to know how AI interacts with their work, and to share fairly in the value it creates. Sureel was built to make that possible, and with WMG’s backing, we can deliver on our mission at scale, building a more transparent and fair future and driving value growth for the whole music and entertainment ecosystem.”