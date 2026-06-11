AEG Expands Austin Footprint With Reimagined Venue At Emo’s Site

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents is expanding its footprint in the Live Music Capital of the World, announcing plans to take over the venue currently occupied by Emo’s Austin and relaunch it under a new identity in 2027.

The global promoter confirmed it will assume operations of the East Riverside venue at 2015 E. Riverside Drive on January 1, 2027. Following a series of renovations and upgrades, the reimagined space is expected to reopen in early 2027 with a new name and updated amenities. According to AEG, improvements will include enhancements to the sound system, backstage areas, green room facilities, and guest-facing spaces designed to better serve artists, touring crews, and concertgoers.

The move marks another significant investment by AEG Presents in Austin’s thriving live entertainment market. The company is already developing a separate 4,000-capacity venue less than a mile away as part of the River Park mixed-use project, giving AEG the ability to host artists at multiple stages of their careers while expanding programming opportunities across the city.

“Austin has long been one of the great music cities in the world, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence here,” Robin Phillips, Vice President of AEG Presents’ Southwest Region, said in a statement. “Opening a new venue in the Emo’s space gives us the opportunity to welcome more artists, bring more shows to the market, and create even more ways for fans to experience live music in the city.”

The announcement comes as Emo’s prepares to close the chapter on its current Riverside home. Venue representatives have said Emo’s plans to relocate to a new downtown location that honors the venue’s punk rock roots while offering modern upgrades for fans and artists alike. The venue has occupied its current East Riverside location since 2011 after relocating from its original Red River district home, which helped establish Emo’s as one of Austin’s most recognizable music institutions.

AEG has not yet revealed the new venue’s name, opening schedule, or initial slate of performances. Those details are expected to be announced closer to the venue’s launch in early 2027.