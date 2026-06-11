AXS Expands Independent Venue Roster With New and Renewed Partnerships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, has announced a series of new and renewed partnerships that reinforce the company’s leading role as a ticketing partner for independent venues across the U.S. The newest partnerships include the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood and the full Marathon Live portfolio, along with a renewed relationship with First Avenue, one of the country’s most respected independent venue operators. Together, these relationships highlight AXS’s commitment to supporting independent venues on every stage, from iconic single-room clubs to multi-venue portfolios in key touring markets.

“Independent venues are essential to the live music ecosystem,” said Dean DeWulf, Head of North American Venues, AXS. “They’re where artists build careers, fans discover new music, and communities come together. These operators know their rooms and their audiences better than anyone, and we’re proud to give them the platform, technology, and tools they need to keep doing what they do best.”

The iconic Troubadour, which opened in 1957, has long held a defining place in live music history. The West Hollywood venue has hosted breakthrough performances and landmark sets from generations of artists, including Elton John, James Taylor, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Guns N’ Roses, Willie Nelson, Justin Bieber, and many others.

“The Troubadour has always been about the connection between artists and fans,” said Christine Karayan, Owner and GM of the Troubadour. “As we look ahead, working with AXS allows us to preserve what makes this venue special – its history, its independence, and the intimate live experiences fans and artists expect from the Troubadour.”

AXS will also ticket the full Marathon Live portfolio, including Marathon Music Works in Nashville, The Signal and The Parlour in Chattanooga, The Hall in Little Rock, FIVE in Jacksonville, The Truman in Kansas City, and The Hawthorn in St. Louis. Across its venues, Marathon Live operates a growing network of 1,000 – to 2,000-capacity rooms serving national touring artists, corporate and private events, local communities, and a diverse range of genres and audiences.

“As Marathon Live continues to grow across multiple markets, it’s important that we have a ticketing partner who understands how independent venues operate,” said Mark Dinerstein, CEO of Marathon Live. “AXS gives our team the tools and support to move quickly, manage each room’s unique needs, and keep the focus where it belongs – on the artists and fans that we are proud to serve.”

In Minneapolis, AXS has renewed its relationship with First Avenue, the independent venue operator behind one of the most recognized names in live music. Under Dayna Frank’s leadership, First Avenue has long been a leading voice for independent venues, including through Frank’s pivotal role in the Save Our Stages initiative, which helped secure the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program for independent venues, promoters, and live entertainment businesses impacted by the pandemic. The renewed partnership reflects a continued, shared focus on artist development, fan experience, and the long-term strength of independent venues.

“From your first show at 7th St Entry to a sold-out night at First Avenue, we’ve built these rooms around the fan experience, and around artists at every stage of their career,” said Dayna Frank, President and CEO of First Avenue. “Partnering with AXS means our community gets a ticketing experience that’s as committed to independent music as we are.”