Beats + Bytes: 40 Shows In 40 Days

This week kicks off the FIFA World Cup, arguably the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet. With 48 teams and 104 matches, cities across North America are about to become one giant, global stage.

From now until July 19th, soccer is going to take over culture in a way most Americans might not quite comprehend.

New Yorkers are still locked into the NBA Finals with no bandwidth for anything else. That’s fair, considering how long it’s been since the Knicks were this close to a chip. But once that ends, the energy around the World Cup is going to hit hard and the cup will spilleth over.

In the middle of it all, Nue got the call to help book talent for The Two Robbies & Friends Show – a live daily series running June 11 through July 19 in New York City – hosted by Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Kyle Martino. The assignment? Book 40 shows in 40 days.

There are already some incredible names involved, but the pace is intense and we are actively looking for great guests, talent, and cultural voices to join the run.

For those unfamiliar, The Two Robbies have been defining voices of soccer in the UK for more than a decade through NBCUniversal’s Premier League coverage. They’re literal legends who have built real trust with fans.

Their new show expands far beyond the pitch. It is not traditional sports media.

The series blends soccer with entertainment, music, fashion, food, fandom, and the larger cultural conversations surrounding the World Cup. Think creators, athletes, artists, tastemakers, founders, chefs, musicians, and personalities from around the world colliding in one place every day.

The show will film daily at SFC Studio on Bowery with additional activations happening at One4One on the Lower East Side.

The distribution is massive, too. The series is partnered with OneFootball, which reaches more than 650 million monthly users globally, alongside Yahoo Sports and its 110 million monthly users worldwide. Pepsi is the title sponsor across this run of shows, and each show is going to be fun and unique.

This summer is going to be bigger than people think and the brand bonanza will be on par with the Super Bowl. From street art to brand activations, packed bars to fashion pop-ups, the World Cup is about to reshape the energy of the U.S. and the globe for the next six weeks.

Nue is front and center, bringing opportunity and creativity, so if you know talent, creators, brands, artists, or personalities that should be part of this moment, hit me.