Charli xcx Announces The Music, Fashion, Film Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Charli xcx has announced the ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’, promoted by Live Nation.

Charli will headline arenas across North America through September/October, including two nights at both Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, with special guest underscores joining on all dates. Full dates are listed below.

Charli’s new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ is released on Friday, 24th July, and will include the tracks ‘SS26’ and ‘Rock Music’. The artwork, shot by Aidan Zamiri, features John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese.

Charli is introducing ‘Angel Tickets’ on the ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’ – a limited number of $20 tickets, which will be made available in August. Once the purchase window for these tickets opens in August, tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two per order. Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of the show at the venue box office pickup. Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as GA Floor. Taxes and fees will be on top of the $20 price, and tickets are non-transferable. More details to be announced.

A limited number of charity tickets will also be available in the first five rows of each venue, with 50% of the net proceeds from these tickets going to Transgender Law Center, to help with their mission of ensuring the right of all transgender people to make their own choices and live freely, safely, and authentically.

Charli xcx is one of the defining artists of our time. Moving between the experimental and the mainstream, she has built a career characterised by reinvention, collaboration, and a singular approach to artistry that has influenced both the sound and visual language of contemporary culture. Her work has earned widespread critical acclaim, including multiple BRIT and Grammy Awards, cementing her status as one of contemporary pop’s most influential creative voices.

Charli xcx Live Dates 2026:

Fri 31 Jul 2026 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Fri 07 Aug 2026 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

Fri 28 Aug 2026 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Sat 29 Aug 2026 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

Fri 11 Sep 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon 14 Sep 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue 15 Sep 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Mon 21 Sep 2026 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu 24 Sep 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon 28 Sep 2026 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 02 Oct 2026 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tue 06 Oct 2026 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri 09 Oct 2026 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

Wed 14 Oct 2026 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat 17 Oct 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun 18 Oct 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Wed 21 Oct 2026 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri 23 Oct 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena