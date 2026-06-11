HEY NOW Records Adds To Business And Commerce Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – HEY NOW Records is expanding its executive team with a trio of hires aimed at strengthening the independent label’s business operations and consumer strategy as it continues to build momentum following the launch of its first release.

HEY NOW President and Co-Founder Kris Lamb announced the additions of Senior Vice President Danny Bess, Manager of Operations Rachel Brown, and Vice President of Commerce & Consumer Products Troy Scott.

“As the label expands its reach, it’s critical to have systems in place to support the work being done by the various teams,” Lamb said. “To be able to engage executive talent that includes Danny Bess and Rachel Brown on the business side, and Troy Scott for commerce and consumer products, we’re going to be able to move twice as fast, knowing our needs will be supported by a strong foundation.”

Bess joins the label from DFB Consulting, bringing decades of experience in the music business. His résumé includes seven years as Chief Financial Officer at Warner Music Nashville and 25 years as Vice President of Finance at Universal Music Group Nashville. He began his career at RCA Records/BMG and holds degrees from Vanderbilt University and Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Brown arrives with experience spanning project management, marketing, and merchandising. Before joining HEY NOW, she worked at Aroluxe Marketing, helping execute integrated campaigns for a range of clients. She also supported product strategy and merchandising initiatives for Kendra Scott jewelry. Brown earned her MBA from Pepperdine University.

“Danny and Rachel both understand the practical business piece of how we get our artists from music created to music consumed,” Lamb said. “Bess’s knowledge base reflects earned experience, as well as creating a business strategy that gives our staff real support when they are making it happen. Rachel bridges the creativity-execution sectors with not just passion, but an analytic sense that allows us to be tactical and effective.”

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience across the music, media, and radio industries. His career has included roles with BMG, Universal Music Group, and Alpha Media, where he worked on campaigns involving artists such as Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Bryan, Reba, Sam Hunt, and Little Big Town. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of E-Commerce & Retail at Universal Music Group Nashville, overseeing direct-to-consumer initiatives that drove fan engagement and sales growth.

“Troy approaches each artist and situation to understand how the pieces connect,” Lamb explained. “Over the years, his style’s never been ‘This is how we do it,’ but ‘What is the best way to expose this music and get people to engage?’ Given what we’re hoping to do, the diversity of acts he’s worked with and venues he’s worked in makes him someone who can meet HEY NOW’s roster where they are and super-deliver.”

The appointments come as HEY NOW Records continues to build on the success of Kenny Chesney’s “Carry On,” which locked out the entire country radio reporting panel in its first week of release. According to the label, the achievement marked just the third time such a feat has occurred in chart history and the first time it has been accomplished by an independent label.

“To me, this isn’t just about how it’s been done,” Lamb offered. “It’s also about how else can we do this? If you can create a structure where trusting the process includes honoring all the ways people find, consume and commit songs to their lives and feed that passion, it doesn’t matter how we shape the process – only finding a path that takes us to where the people who need this music can be found.”