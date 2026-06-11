Iconic UK Venue Barfly To Reopen In June

LONDON (vip-booking) – Propaganda Independent Venues has announced the return of the Barfly brand, with the iconic London grassroots music venue set to reopen on 22 June under its original name following a change in ownership.

The venue, located on Camden’s Chalk Farm Road, has been acquired by Propaganda Independent Venues co-founders Dan Ickowitz-Seidler and Richard Buck, who are joined by co-owner Chris McCormack, a long-time Camden music industry figure and founder of Camden Rocks Festival.

The relaunch marks the return of one of the UK’s most recognised grassroots music venue brands. Between 1996 and 2016, Barfly became a key platform for emerging artists, hosting early performances by acts including Coldplay, Adele, Muse, Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines, Biffy Clyro, Sam Fender and many others before they achieved mainstream success.

The reopening will be marked by a headline performance from Frank Turner, who has a long-standing connection with the venue dating back to his early career. Turner’s opening-night performance is scheduled for 22 June.

According to the new ownership group, the acquisition forms part of a broader commitment to supporting independent live music venues at a time when many grassroots operators continue to face financial and operational challenges.

“Barfly means so much to us all, and we’re honoured to be starting a new chapter in its story,” said Dan Ickowitz-Seidler. “I hope live music fans will come out and support not just Barfly, but grassroots venues across the country.”

The owners have also outlined a series of venue upgrades, including improvements to the main room sound system and lighting infrastructure. The venue’s bar area has been redesigned to incorporate a vinyl listening concept inspired by Japanese listening bars, alongside a heritage-focused exhibition space celebrating Barfly’s history.

Barfly originally evolved beyond a single venue operation, expanding into multiple locations across the UK while also launching The Fly magazine and the Barfly Sessions television series.

The reopening represents the latest example of independent operators investing in established grassroots music venue brands, with the new ownership group positioning Barfly as both a live music venue and a cultural landmark within London’s Camden music scene.

Barfly will officially reopen on 22 June 2026.