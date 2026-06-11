Music Publishers Group Warns Streaming Bundles Have Erased $500M in Value

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) says songwriters and music publishers have lost nearly $500 million in value since 2024 as a result of bundling practices adopted by Spotify and Amazon Music.

During the organization’s annual meeting in New York, NMPA executives argued that both streaming services have reclassified certain subscription plans as bundled offerings, allowing them to pay lower mechanical royalty rates under current U.S. regulations. According to NMPA General Counsel Danielle Aguirre, Spotify’s bundling strategy alone resulted in an estimated $230 million loss during its first year, while Amazon’s adoption of a similar model has further accelerated the decline in publishing revenue.

NMPA President and CEO David Israelite said the issue has become one of the publishing sector’s biggest financial challenges, warning that continued bundling could cost songwriters and publishers billions of dollars over the next several years. The trade group estimates losses tied to Spotify’s bundling model could exceed $3.1 billion by 2032 if no changes are made.

The dispute centers on Spotify’s 2024 decision to package audiobooks with its Premium subscription tiers, a move that prompted complaints from publishers and songwriters who argued the change significantly reduced royalty payments. NMPA has continued to challenge the practice while urging policymakers and industry stakeholders to protect songwriter compensation.