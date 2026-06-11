Position Music Signs Songwriter, Producer And Artist Ashley Fulton To WW Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder / CEO of Position Music, has announced the signing of songwriter and producer Ashley Fulton to a worldwide publishing deal. Fulton is also known as the LA-based artist y3kfae and was signed to Position Music by A&Rs Jake Versluis and Shannon Corsi.

“It’s rare to see a talent integrate into our creative ecosystem as quickly or as effectively as Ashley has. She is a ‘finisher’ in every sense of the word – a brilliant producer and equally incredible songwriter. We’re honored to officially welcome her to the roster and help shape the next chapter of her journey.” – Jake Versluis (Partner, Position Music)

“It’s not every day you get to join a new family, and it’s so clear from getting to know Jake and Shannon that I’m in innovative, supportive hands. I’ve learned from several success stories how dedicated Position’s A&R team is to matching their creatives’ ambitions and work ethic. So happy to be a part of the crew and excited to go further together!” – Ashley Fulton

“There is no blueprint for someone like Ashley. She creates from a place the rest of us are still catching up to and continues to redefine my understanding of what a producer, writer, and artist can be.” – Shannon Corsi (A&R, Position Music)

“We’re excited to continue working with Jake, Shannon, Delmar, and the rest of the Position team as Ashley moves into this next chapter of her career. We’ve spent the last year collaborating and appreciate the partnership we’ve built along the way. Ashley is a unique and driven artist, and we’re looking forward to supporting her continued growth in the years ahead.” – Miles Opton (Manager)

Ashley Fulton (y3kfae) is an LA-based artist, producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She is trained in jazz, classical, composition, and music theory, graduating first in her class from USC Thornton’s undergraduate program in music production. Ashley’s musicianship spans genres from dance to pop, cinematic, rhythmic, and more. She’s one to watch on the sync side, having co-written “Come Play” (feat. Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello) from League of Legends’ Arcane on Netflix. As a 100%er, Ashley has also collaborated with Mattel on dozens of branded content releases (Barbie, American Girl Doll, and Monster High). Other collaborations include Annahstasia, Skrillex, Chris Lake, Salute, MPH, Louis The Child, and FISHER. y3kfae has been ID’d by global dance acts like Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk, Fred Again.., Dom Dolla, and Swedish House Mafia.