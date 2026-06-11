Ricky Skaggs Readies “Say A Prayer,” First New Release In Over A Decade

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award winner Ricky Skaggs will release new music for the first time in more than a decade when his new single, “Say A Prayer,” arrives on all digital platforms on June 26 via Skaggs Family Records (distributed by Virgin Music Group).

Written by Gordon Kennedy and Ben Cooper, “Say A Prayer” combines country, bluegrass, and rock influences with instrumentation including sitar, fiddle, mandolin, and banjo. The song was written in response to the challenges facing communities around the world and centers on themes of faith, reflection, and unity.

“I’m incredibly excited to share my new single, ‘Say A Prayer,'” says Skaggs. “The song addresses a world carrying a lot of grief right now, serving as a universal call for everyone to stop and lean into faith. It’s got a chorus that resonates with faith, country, and rock audiences alike.”

The release comes as Skaggs continues a busy touring schedule. In addition to his regular tour dates, Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will join Dierks Bentley on select dates of Bentley’s Off The Map Summer Tour, beginning June 12. Skaggs will also return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium to close out the Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman series on July 21.

Fresh off one of CMA Fest’s most talked-about collaborations, Skaggs made a memorable appearance during Carly Pearce’s Nissan Stadium set this past Saturday night in Nashville, joining her alongside Grammy-winning bluegrass star Molly Tuttle for a special performance of “From Now On.” Introduced by Pearce as a tribute to her Kentucky bluegrass roots, the collaboration brought together three of the genre’s most respected artists for one of the evening’s standout moments. The performance drew an enthusiastic response from the packed stadium crowd and underscored Skaggs’ enduring influence on both traditional bluegrass and today’s generation of country artists.

Upon its release, “Say A Prayer” will be available on all streaming and digital download platforms.