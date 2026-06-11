The Capitol Theatre Names Kiley Williams As General Manager

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Capitol Theatre is proud to announce the appointment of Kiley Williams as its new General Manager, marking a homecoming for a leader whose career has been deeply intertwined with the venue’s rich history and culture.

Williams first entered the live entertainment industry in 2015 as an editorial intern at Relix Magazine, spending that summer immersed in the festival world and discovering a passion for live music that would shape her career. Later that year, she joined The Capitol Theatre as a bartender, serving her first show during a performance by The Decemberists.

Over the next several years, Williams became a familiar face behind the scenes, working in artist hospitality at The Capitol Theatre and supporting production, marketing, and artist operations at events including the legendary LOCKN’ Festival. Her dedication to creating exceptional experiences for artists, fans, and staff led her to increasingly significant leadership roles throughout the industry.

In 2020, Williams relocated to Nashville to join the team launching Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. During the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped prepare the venue for its eventual opening before moving into venue operations. Under the mentorship of industry veteran Sara Barnett, Williams rose through the ranks from Operations Manager to Senior Operations Manager and ultimately Director of Operations, helping oversee more than 600 shows during her tenure.

Most recently, Williams served as General Manager of House of Blues Boston, where she led venue operations and continued to build on her reputation as a thoughtful, people-focused leader.

Now, nearly a decade after first stepping behind the bar at The Capitol Theatre, Williams returns to the venue that helped shape her career.

“The Capitol Theatre is the venue that raised me,” said Williams. “This building, this team, and this community have played such an important role in my professional journey. I’m honored to return and lead a venue that means so much to me. I’m excited to continue building on its incredible legacy while creating unforgettable experiences for artists and fans alike.”

The appointment reflects The Capitol Theatre’s commitment to developing and empowering leaders who understand the venue’s unique culture and role within the live music community.

“As we celebrate The Capitol Theatre’s 100th year, there’s something really special about welcoming Kiley home,” said Peter Shapiro, owner of The Capitol Theatre. “She started her journey here and has spent the last decade growing into a leader in the industry. Along the way, she’s shown her passion and care for artists, fans, and her teams. Kiley knows this place, believes in what it stands for, and understands the community that makes it unique. We’re psyched to welcome her back as GM and excited for the future of The Capitol Theatre under her leadership.”