TKO Artist Management Names Cassie Petty To Vice President

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – TKO Artist Management’s TK Kimbrell has announced the promotion of long-time General Manager Cassie Petty to Vice President, effective immediately.

“In an industry where loyalty can be fleeting, Cassie Petty has been an integral part of this operation for over 20 years. Artists trust her; she leads the team with poise and dignity, and she always gets the job done. We are lucky to have her,” said TK Kimbrell, Founder and President of TKO Artist Management.

Petty has been with TKO since 2002, serving artists such as Country Music Hall of Fame superstar, the late Toby Keith; multi-platinum singer-songwriter Clay Walker; Michael and Kevin Bacon’s band, The Bacon Brothers; GRAMMY-nominated Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson; and acclaimed rising country star Jackson Dean, among others. A graduate of Belmont University with a degree in music business, she began her career with the artist management firm straight out of college as a receptionist, eventually becoming an executive assistant to TK Kimbrell. In 2010, Petty was elevated to general manager, supporting the careers of the firm’s employees with guidance and mentorship.

“Cassie’s creative vision is consistently forward-thinking and rooted in a deep understanding of the ever-evolving music industry. She recognizes trends as they develop and crafts strategies that position TKO and its artists as icons of country music. Her unique combination of strategic foresight, passion for music, and dedication to her team makes Cassie not just a leader but a true visionary in the music industry,” says co-worker Megan Hazeltine.

Additionally, Cassie is deeply involved in the country music community, serving as a member of The Recording Academy, Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and SOURCE Nashville. She is an alumna of the Women’s Music Business Association (WMBA) and SOLID Nashville, a GRAMMY U mentor, and has served on the Associate Board with the Nashville Symphony.