Amuse Expands Label Services Through TEN Partnership, Launches New Insights Platform

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music distribution company Amuse is expanding its Label Services division through a new partnership with Swedish label and management company TEN while unveiling a new insights platform designed to help labels and managers make faster, data-driven decisions.

Under the agreement, Amuse will provide TEN with a range of services, including frontline release support, catalog optimization, UGC management, physical distribution access, and royalty reporting. TEN has played a role in the careers of artists including Zara Larsson, Icona Pop and Omar Rudberg.

Amuse said the move comes as independent labels increasingly seek alternatives that allow them to maintain creative control while accessing global infrastructure and support.

The company also previewed a new in-house insights platform that brings together reporting and analytics from multiple sources into a single workspace. The platform is designed to give labels and management teams a clearer view of their catalogs, release campaigns and growth opportunities across streaming services, social media, and international markets.

Among the platform’s features is a market alert system intended to identify emerging trends, such as a track gaining traction in a new territory, spikes in user-generated content, or renewed interest in older releases.

“Independent labels are operating with more ambition, speed, and complexity than ever,” said Giorgio D’Ambrosio, CEO of Amuse. “They need a partner that combines distribution, hands-on services, and meaningful data without friction – and one whose own independence isn’t up for negotiation.”