Duane Betts Drops New Album ‘Isle Of Hope’ Via Sun Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist Duane Betts’ anticipated new album, Isle of Hope, is out today via Sun Records—his first project in partnership with the label. In conjunction with the release, the official music video for his new song, “Keep My Hands Clean,” is also out now.

“Today is a big day,” Betts shares. “Isle of Hope is out into the world, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with y’all. I hope these songs resonate and can pull you up and into the light. Music has always been a place where we meet through our experiences in this life. I’m happy to meet you right here in the songs. Thank you for being here. Thank you for listening. Thank you for believing in the music. Turn it up and enjoy the ride.”

Produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in just five days at Cobb’s studio in Savannah, GA, Isle of Hope establishes Betts as one of music’s most compelling voices. The album was created during a transformative period: during a peak moment of Betts’ thriving, decades-long career as both a solo artist and founding member of The Allman Betts Band, he lost his father and mentor, Dickey Betts. Isle of Hope is a snapshot of this pivotal moment, as Betts was forced to confront the reality of time and mortality head-on, ultimately leading him to a new sense of personal clarity and conviction.

In celebration of the new music, Betts and his band Palmetto Motel will continue to tour through the fall, including stops at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, West Hollywood’s Troubadour, San Diego’s Music Box, Evanston’s Space (two nights), Mill Valley’s Sweetwater Music Hall (two nights), Milwaukee’s Shank Hall, and Minneapolis’ Fine Line, among others. See below for the complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.duanebetts.com/tour.

In addition to Betts and Cobb, the project also features Johnny Stachela (guitar), J.D. Simo (guitar), Brian Allen (bass), Philip Towns (keyboard), and Derrek Phillips (drums).

Isle of Hope follows Betts’ 2023 debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, which featured Derek Trucks, Marcus King and Nicki Bluhm and received widespread acclaim.

Before starting his solo career, Betts founded The Allman Betts Band alongside Devon Allman. Since the band’s inception in 2018, they’ve released two studio albums (Down to the River and Bless Your Heart) and toured relentlessly, including their annual Allman Betts Family Revival. The event features the band alongside a variety of special guests, such as Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph, Jason Isbell, Charlie Starr and Marcus King, and celebrates the music of The Allman Brothers Band.

ISLE OF HOPE TRACKLIST

1. Heartache

2. Reckless

3. Into The Void

4. Pills And Liquor

5. Silver Afternoon

6. Down To Houston

7. Best Wishes

8. Manatee River

9. Winners of War

10. Keep My Hands Clean

DUANE BETTS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 13—Teton Village, WY—Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon

June 16—Emigrant, MT—The Old Saloon#

June 17—Cheyenne, WY—The Lincoln#

June 18—Arvada, CO—Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities#

July 25—Jay Peak, VT—Stateside Amphitheater*

July 28—Syracuse, NY—The Westcott Theater+

July 29—Fall River, MA—Narrows Center for the Arts+

July 30—North Truro, MA—Payomet Performing Arts Center+

July 31—Springfield, MA—Hope Center for the Arts+

August 1—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios

August 2—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios

August 4—Richmond, VA—Tin Pan+

August 5—Raleigh, NC—Lincoln Theatre+

August 6—Frederick, MD—RAK Brewing+

August 7—New York, NY—Gramercy Theatre+

August 8—Natick, MA—The Center for Arts in Natick+

August 9—Jim Thorpe, PA—The Mauch Chunk Opera House+

August 10—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier+

August 19—San Diego, CA—Music Box+

August 20—San Juan Capistrano, CA—The Coach House+

August 21—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour+

August 22—Ventura, CA—Ventura Music Hall+

August 26—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall+

August 27—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall+

August 28—Mill Valley, CA—Sweetwater Music Hall+

August 29—Mill Valley, CA—Sweetwater Music Hall+

August 31—Kirkland, WA—Kirkland Performance Center+

September 1—Portland, OR—Alberta Rose Theatre+

September 2—Port Angeles, WA—Field & Arts Festival Hall+

September 3—Eugene, OR—Hult Center for the Performing Arts+

September 4—Vashon, WA—Vashon Center for the Arts+

September 6—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall+

September 15-19—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest

October 10—Kent, OH—The Kent Stage+

October 11—Cincinnati, OH—The Ludlow Garage+

October 13—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark+

October 15—Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre+

October 16—Evanston, IL—Space+

October 17—Evanston, IL—Space+

October 19—Milwaukee, WI—Shank Hall+

October 22—Green Lake, WI—Thrasher Opera House+

October 23—Green Lake, WI—Thrasher Opera House+

October 24—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line+

January 13—The Villages, FL—Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center+

January 16—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Big Easy Cruise+

+Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel show

*The Allman Betts Band show

#supporting Blackberry Smoke