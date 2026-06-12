Legends Global Appoints Caroline Wright As Executive Vice President

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – US Venue Operator Legends Global has appointed Caroline Wright as Executive Vice President, North American Venues, strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to expand its venue management and operations business across North America.

Wright brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the sports and entertainment industry. Throughout her career, she has overseen the delivery of major international sporting events, including the NHL All-Star Game, NHL World Cup of Hockey, NBA All-Star Weekend, CFL Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championships, MLS Cup Final, and the NHL`s Return to Play Bubble in 2020.

She joins Legends from Tepper Sports & Entertainment, where she most recently led venue operations and capital strategy for Bank of America Stadium and Atrium Health Performance Park. In that role, she was responsible for venue operations, infrastructure planning and long-term capital investment initiatives.

Legends said Wright will oversee its North American venue portfolio and support the company`s efforts to enhance venue operations, guest experience and commercial performance across sports and entertainment properties.

Founded in 2008, Legends Global is a premium experiences company that works with sports teams, entertainment venues, attractions and major events worldwide. The company provides services across venue planning, project development, hospitality, premium sales, partnerships, merchandise and venue operations. Its client portfolio includes professional sports franchises, collegiate athletics programmes, entertainment venues and large-scale events across North America, Europe and other international markets.