Little Big Town Announce 2026 ‘For The Art Of It’ Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – have announced their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall.

The general on-sale starts Friday, June 12, at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer exclusive VIP packages and elevated fan experiences available in each city. Package inclusions vary by offer. For additional details, visit LittleBigTown.com/tour. A complete list of tour dates follows below.

Little Big Town’s 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art, arrives Aug. 28 via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY® winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town’s own Karen Fairchild, the record blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and standout collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini.

For The Art Of It Tour

Sept. 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall