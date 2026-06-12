Little Big Town Announce 2026 ‘For The Art Of It’ Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – have announced their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It’s A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall.
The general on-sale starts Friday, June 12, at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer exclusive VIP packages and elevated fan experiences available in each city. Package inclusions vary by offer. For additional details, visit LittleBigTown.com/tour. A complete list of tour dates follows below.
Little Big Town’s 12th studio album, It’s A Dying Art, arrives Aug. 28 via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY® winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town’s own Karen Fairchild, the record blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and standout collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini.
For The Art Of It Tour
Sept. 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall