NIVA Announces Boulder As Host City For NIVA 2027

BOULDER, CO (June 11, 2026) The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announces Boulder, Colorado, as the location for its sixth annual conference, NIVA ‘27, scheduled for June 27–July 1, 2027. The announcement was made during the conclusion of NIVA ’26 in Minneapolis, attended by over 1,400 NIVA members, partners, and sponsors. Registration to NIVA ‘27 is now available at First in Line pricing.

The premier gathering of the nation’s independent live concert, comedy, promoter, and festival industry, NIVA ’27 presented by Eventim, will once again unite the independent live entertainment community with panels, programming, and live entertainment.

Boulder-area NIVA member venues, including Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre, eTown Hall, Rembrandt Yard, Chautauqua Auditorium, Roots Music Project, and Velvet Elk Lounge, will play an important role in the conference experience, with additional activations expected throughout the region, culminating in a final sendoff at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Thursday, July 1.

“Boulder’s vibrant independent live music community embodies everything NIVA looks for in a host city, from the venues, promoters, and festivals that anchor its entertainment and cultural scene to the artists who have grown up on these iconic stages,” said NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker. “We look forward to bringing the community together once again to foster meaningful, long-lasting connections.”

“See Tickets / Eventim has been a sponsor of NIVA since the beginning. I’m so proud to see that the organization continues to be the connective tissue for the independent live entertainment community and a critical voice for change. It’s an honor to step up to support NIVA ‘27 as the presenting sponsor. Looking forward to bringing our traveling party to Boulder!” says Joe Salem, CEO of Eventim.

“Independent venues are the backbone of Colorado’s creative economy, and Boulder is the perfect example of what a thriving live music community looks like. Bringing NIVA’s annual conference here in 2027 is a testament to the strength of this industry and the artists, venue operators, and fans who have built something truly special in our state,” says Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper.

“The Fox Theatre is where I figured out how to be a performer, and it’s still my favorite room to play anywhere. Boulder has always had this incredible ecosystem of independent venues that genuinely care about artists and the community. Having the NIVA conference come here in 2027 feels like a real recognition of everything this town has built,” says Gregory Alan Isakov, Artist, Boulder, Colorado.

“We are honored to welcome NIVA to Boulder in 2027 and partner with an organization that champions the independent music and live events community nationwide. This announcement reflects not only the strength of our local creative ecosystem but also a shared commitment with NIVA to fostering connection, creativity, and meaningful exchange. From our independent venues to our vibrant arts scene, Boulder offers an inspiring setting for NIVA’s community to come together, and we look forward to hosting attendees from across the country and sharing the experiences that make our city such a special place,” says Charlene Hoffman, CEO, Visit Boulder.

“When NIVA formed in 2020, Colorado was there from day one, and bringing the conference home to Boulder in 2027 feels like a full-circle moment. This community built something real out of the hardest stretch any of us had ever faced, and 2027 is going to be a powerful reminder of what independent venues, artists, and teams can accomplish when we stand together,” says David Weingarden, Vice President of Concerts + Events, Z2 Entertainment, and Co-Founder/Chair, Colorado Independent Venue Association.