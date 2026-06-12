Primary Wave Music Partners With The Estate Of Donna Summer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced today its partnership with the estate of the incomparable Donna Summer. Summer’s estate will work alongside Primary Wave on her award-winning music catalog and recordings, as well as share in her name, image, and likeness rights. This exciting new partnership will also provide the estate access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, working closely on new marketing, branding, digital, and sync opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, Summer is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her repertoire includes 17 studio albums, 3 of which reached number one on Billboard’s Top 200. Summer dominated the charts with consecutive number one records and remains the only artist in history to have 3 consecutive double album hits number one on the Billboard 200 – Live and More, Bad Girls, and On the Radio: Greatest Hits Volumes I & II.

Of her nearly 90 singles that were released, thirty-two charted on the Billboard Hot 100, fourteen of them making the top 10, and four reached the number one spot. She was the first female artist in history to record four number one songs in 13 months, including “MacArthur Park” and “No More Tears (Enough is Enough” with Barbara Streisand, as well as “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls”, all included in this new partnership.

“Hot Stuff” was the lead single from Summer’s 7th studio album, Bad Girls – an album that would go on to be one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed albums of her career. Upon release, it was an instant hit. The single shot to number one and stayed there for three non-consecutive weeks, and remained in the Top 10 for fourteen weeks. “Hot Stuff” has been certified platinum and won Summer a Grammy for “Best Female Rock Vocal Performance”. The single “Bad Girls” was a huge success, spending four weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the Top 10 in over seven countries. The song, which sold more than 2 million copies, went on to win an American Music Award for “Favorite Pop/Rock Single” and was nominated for a Grammy.

Additional songs included are some of Summer’s greatest hits across her critically acclaimed career, such as “I Feel Love,” “She Works Hard For The Money,” “Last Dance,” “On The Radio,” “Love To Love You Baby,” and others. Released in 1977, “I Feel Love” has been praised as one of the most important records in pop music. Since its release, the song has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, and sampled by Beyoncé on her song “Summer Renaissance.”

One of the biggest hits of the 80s, “She Works Hard For The Money,” was the title track of Summer’s eleventh studio album. The song reached number one on Billboard’s R&B singles chart and soared to the Top 10 on the Hot 100 and Dance Club Play charts. It was nominated for an American Music Award as well as a Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Performance.”

A decorated entertainer, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the early 90s.