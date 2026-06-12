San Francisco Startup, Indigo, Tests New Model For Artist-Fan Connection

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Indigo, the artist-forward startup driving fan culture beyond passive audiences into active communities through a new connection model, launches its public beta with rapper and cultural architect, .idk.

The web-based platform is now live at indigoapp.live, where artists can share unreleased music, voice memos, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive experiences that offer fans a closer look into their creative process and vision. Fans can stream content, unlock exclusive access, support artists through microtransactions, gift content to friends, and engage with the broader world surrounding the work. A mobile app with expanded features is in development and expected later this summer.

.idk. debuts the first experience available on the platform, providing fans access to his Son De L’Amour (“Sound of Love”) event through an exclusive RSVP on Indigo. Son De L’Amour will take place at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2026, in partnership with Juneteenth celebrations, Fête de la Musique, and the Smithsonian. Additional exclusive content and artist-led conversations for .idk.’s Indigo community will be rolled out throughout the week.

“I’m excited to partner with a platform that truly gets it,” said .idk. “Oftentimes, tech platforms in music don’t understand the nuance of community, but Indigo is completely changing that aspect of the landscape.”

The music industry has spent the last decade optimizing for scale, but has built very little infrastructure to support the actual relationship between an artist and the people who care most about their art. Indigo bridges the gap by helping artists better understand who is consistently supporting what they create, while giving fans new ways to deepen their connection over time.

“Indigo is founded on the belief that the music industry is moving from volume to depth. For years, artists have been measured by reach; we believe the future will be shaped by the strength of the communities forming around their work,” said Indigo Co-founder Demi Weitz. “Our mission is to give artists the infrastructure to grow and invest in those communities. .idk. has long approached music as something larger than music itself, and that philosophy closely reflects the future we’re building toward.”

Indigo was founded by Stanford graduates Demi Weitz, Luc Giraud, and Saskia Giraud. Weitz spearheaded Quarantunes, the pandemic-era fundraising initiative that raised nearly $40 million for 75 charitable causes, with performances and participation from artists including Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Dolly Parton.