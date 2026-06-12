The Bleachers Release $20 Madison Square Garden Tickets To Benefit The Ally Coalition

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bleachers have partnered with The Ally Coalition to host local LGBTQ Youth and Leaders at the Bleachers show at Madison Square Garden on June 23rd. To make the show even more accessible to all fans, the band is offering a limited number of tickets to Bleachers’ MSG show on June 23rd for $30, inclusive of all fees. It has always been a mission of Jack Antonoff and Bleachers to provide access to their shows for everyone, regardless of financial means. These tickets are intended for those who cannot always afford many of today’s ticket prices. Tickets will be released tomorrow, Friday, June 12th at 10 AM ET and will remain on sale until inventory runs out.

Founded in 2013 by Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns, and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth. TAC partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways.

Just a few weeks ago, alternative rock band Bleachers released their fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes, via Dirty Hit. To mark the occasion, Bleachers released a live concert video, filmed at their release week show at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, giving fans and music lovers alike a chance to experience the unmatched live band at their loudest, grittiest, sweatiest best. The release of the live concert film coincided with the start of the Bleachers Forever tour.

Bleachers’ new album everyone for ten minutes is built on a lifetime of devotion to bands for the six members and, ultimately, finds each one at their creative peak. The album touches on marriage, generational divides, grief, and what Jack calls this “monumentally bizarre moment in culture” that we’re currently experiencing, set to music that leaps from harmony-laden folk rock to shimmering pop-soul to sax-assisted examples of the New Jersey sound that Bleachers have become synonymous with. This is a band that is just as happy in a small club as they are in an arena, or in a van instead of a bus, and they’re romanticizing the grind of the early days. “Throughout these principle-exceeding 39 minutes, Bleachers let the audience in,” said MXDWN. “The result is a record that feels deeply personal while remaining expansive in scope, one that transforms private grief into communal ritual and leaves a lasting impression long after its final notes fade.”

BLEACHERS ON TOUR

Fri, June 12 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Sat, June 13 – TD Pavilion At Highmark Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Tue, June 16 – MGM Music Hall At Fenway – Boston, MA (Sold Out)

Wed, June 17 – MGM Music Hall At Fenway – Boston, MA

Fri, June 19th – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH

Sat, June 20 – Cmac – Canandaigua, NY

Tue, June 23 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Fri, Aug 28 – Shadow Of The City – Asbury Park, NJ

Thu, September 10 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Fri, September 11 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Sat, September 12 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Mon, September 14 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Tue, September 15 – The Troubador – Los Angeles, CA

Thu, September 17 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Sat, September 19 – Dune Peninsula – Tacoma, WA

Sun, September 20 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

Wed, September 23 – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Denver, CO

Fri, September 25 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

Sat, September 26 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

Sun, September 27 – Landmark Credit Union Live – Milwaukee, WI

Tue, September 29 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater – Sterling Heights, MI

Wed, September 30 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Sat, October 03 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

Mon, October 05 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Tue, October 06 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

Thu, October 08 – The Truth – Nashville, TN

Sat, October 10 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

Thu, November 05 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

Sat, November 07 – Tonhalle – Munich, DE

Mon, November 09 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

Tue, November 10 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

Thu, November 12 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO

Fri, November 13 – Annexet – Stockholm, SE

Sun, November 15 – Sporthalle – Hamburg, DE

Tue, November 17 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

Wed, November 18 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

Fri, November 20 – Cirque Royal – Brussels, BE

Sat, November 21 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR

Tue, November 24 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

Wed, November 25 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

Thu, November 26 – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK

Sat, November 28 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

Mon, November 30 – 3Olympia – Dublin, IE

Wed, December 02 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

Thu, December 03 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK

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For more information please contact:

Grandstand Media

Meg Helsel – meghanh@grandstandhq.com

Katie Nelson – katien@grandstandhq.com