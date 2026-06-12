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The Lefsetz Podcast: Jeff Ross

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
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The Roastmaster General released the best comedy special of the year, “Take a Banana for the Ride.” In this wide-ranging conversation, we cover the creation of the special as well as the story of Jeff’s comedy career, starting in standup, breaking into roasts and ultimately roping in Tom Brady!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jeff-ross/id1316200737?i=1000772170544

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1EDM9VqcVDNx8Tkeg6KPGE?si=BFPZic0eSXGdmML8-1-OWQ

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jeff-ross-336537494

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d931f8ea-aff8-4d9c-9d1e-c10c6cd7ffc0/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-jeff-ross

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