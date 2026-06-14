CISAC Members Sign Declaration To Protect Human Creativity In The Age Of AI

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Members of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) have signed a new declaration calling for stronger protections for human creators as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the cultural landscape.

Known as the Paris Commitment, the declaration was adopted during CISAC’s General Assembly in Paris, bringing together creators, policymakers, and rights organizations. The initiative urges governments, technology companies, and creative industries to ensure that artists remain recognized, protected, and fairly compensated in the AI era.

Among those signing the declaration were CISAC President and Björn Ulvaeus, songwriter and actor Paul Williams, composer Jean-Michel Jarre, and Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, along with dozens of creators representing music, film, literature and the visual arts.

The Paris Commitment outlines four key principles: protecting human creativity, ensuring innovation supports rather than undermines creators, strengthening collective management systems, and encouraging governments to develop policies that uphold creators’ rights in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“Creativity is what makes us human,” the declaration states, adding that technological progress must respect creators’ rights through transparency, licensing, and fair remuneration. AI, the group argues, should serve as a tool that supports artistic expression rather than exploits it.

The move comes as creators and rights organizations worldwide continue to push for greater transparency around the use of copyrighted works in AI training systems. CISAC’s latest initiative signals that creators intend to play an active role in shaping those conversations.

CISAC represents more than five million creators through 227 member societies across 111 countries.