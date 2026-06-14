Google Sued Over Alleged Use Of Copyrighted Music To Train Lyria 3 AI

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Google is facing a lawsuit from independent musicians who claim the company used copyrighted recordings without permission to train its Lyria 3 artificial intelligence music model.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Chicago, argues that Google could negotiate licensing agreements with rights holders but instead chose to build its technology using copyrighted works without authorization. If successful, the case could help shape how courts interpret copyright law in the age of generative AI and determine whether companies must secure licenses before using creative works to train artificial intelligence systems.

Google has denied the allegations and moved to dismiss the case, arguing the musicians have not shown that their specific recordings were used to train the model. The company has also maintained that content uploaded to YouTube is subject to the platform’s terms of service and described Lyria as a transformative tool designed to support creativity.

Developed by Google DeepMind, Lyria 3 allows users to generate music from text prompts and other inputs. The lawsuit is the latest in a growing number of legal challenges testing whether AI companies must obtain permission before using copyrighted works to train generative models.

The outcome of the case could have significant implications for the music industry and the future of AI development, as courts continue to navigate how copyright laws apply to new technologies.