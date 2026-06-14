Simons Says: 5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) Live Show Review – CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — 5 Seconds of Summer brought their EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour to CFG Bank Arena on Sunday, June 7, 2026, delivering a show that was equal parts arena-rock spectacle, self-aware satire, and heartfelt celebration of the fans who have supported them for more than a decade.

I’ve often said that 5SOS is the most popular band you’ve never heard of. Despite more than a decade of chart success, sold-out tours, and a fiercely loyal global fan base, the group still doesn’t always get the recognition afforded to many of their peers.

Sitting two rows behind the pit, I had a close-up view of a band operating at the top of its game. The energy was undeniable from the moment the lights went down, and 5SOS never let up.

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin “charmed” in Charm City. The nearly two-hour performance blended fresh material from their latest album with the fan favorites that helped transform the Australian quartet from teenage upstarts into one of pop-rock’s most enduring acts.

Opening with the explosive “NOT OK,” the band wasted little time reminding the crowd why they’ve sold millions of albums and packed arenas around the world. Newer tracks, including “No. 1 Obsession,” “Telephone Busy,” and “Everyone’s a Star!” landed just as powerfully as longtime staples such as “Teeth,” “Easier,” and “She’s Kinda Hot.”

One of the evening’s standout moments came during “Telephone Busy,” when Irwin stepped away from his familiar spot behind the drum kit and moved to front center stage. For much of the night, Irwin anchored the band from the back of the stage, but “Telephone Busy” allowed him to command the spotlight. Seeing him front and center added a fresh dynamic to the performance and served as a reminder of the talent each member brings individually to the group.

But it was the nostalgic moments that sent the Baltimore audience into a frenzy.

The unmistakable opening notes of “Amnesia” turned the arena into one massive singalong, while “English Love Affair,” “Voodoo Doll,” and “She Looks So Perfect” transported longtime fans straight back to the band’s early days.

This outing is unlike previous 5SOS tours in that it’s divided into different “bits” throughout the evening, all tied together by the tongue-in-cheek theme of the band embracing — and poking fun at — the long-running debate over whether they’re “the best boyband in the world.”

The show leans heavily into that satire with skits, over-the-top moments, and a healthy dose of self-awareness, creating an experience that feels more like personal storytelling than a traditional concert.

The band has described this era as intentionally ironic, reclaiming the “boyband” label on their own terms while celebrating everything they’ve become.

One of the more unique elements of the show was the inclusion of solo material from each band member. Rather than feeling like an interruption, the segment highlighted just how much each artist has grown individually while reinforcing the chemistry that keeps 5SOS thriving as a unit.

Of all the songs performed Sunday night, “Ghost of You” may have delivered the show’s most emotional moment. As the opening notes rang through the arena, thousands of white lights illuminated the crowd, swaying side to side as fans sang every word in unison.

From my seat, it was impossible not to be swept up in the emotion of the moment. For a few minutes, the high-energy production and playful satire gave way to something more intimate — a powerful reminder of the connection 5SOS has cultivated with its audience over the years.

By the time confetti fell and the final notes of “Youngblood” echoed throughout CFG Bank Arena, one thing was clear: whether they’re a pop-rock band, a boyband, or somewhere in between, 5 Seconds of Summer knows exactly who they are. And judging by the reaction from Baltimore on Sunday night, their fans wouldn’t have it any other way.