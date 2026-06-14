Songwriters Hall Of Fame Honors Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, And More At 2026 Induction Ceremony

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrated some of music’s most influential creators during its 2026 Induction and Awards Dinner, honoring an eclectic group of artists whose work has shaped generations of listeners.

This year’s inductees included Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher “Tricky” Stewart; and Taylor Swift. Special honors were presented to John Fogerty, who received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, and Rachel Agatha Keen, professionally known as RAYE, who was recognized with the Hal David Starlight Award.

The evening opened with welcoming remarks from show committee chair Evan Lamberg before Songwriters Hall of Fame President and CEO Linda Moran took the stage to kick off the celebration.

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart was among the first inductees of the night. Tamar Braxton performed “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in tribute to the songwriter and producer before Dallas Austin praised Stewart as “one of the greatest songwriters and producers of our generation.” Kylie Cantrall followed with a performance of “Umbrella” before Austin officially welcomed Stewart into the Hall.

Madison Cunningham honored Terry Britten and Graham Lyle with an acoustic rendition of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” At the same time, Jane Seymour surprised the duo with heartfelt remarks before introducing Taylor Dayne’s performance of “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Seymour later called Britten and Lyle “musical heroes” as she inducted them into the Hall. Accepting the honor, Britten thanked Lyle for their partnership, admitting the recognition was “beyond his dreams.”

John Fogerty received the Johnny Mercer Award from Steve Miller, who praised Fogerty’s “unwavering fight for artists’ rights” and described him as “Americana at its finest.” Fogerty then had the audience singing along during a medley that included “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” and “The Old Man Down the Road.”

Jeremy Renner introduced Walter Afanasieff by praising the songwriter and producer for helping create “the soundtrack of our lives.” Sheléa delivered a medley featuring Afanasieff’s best-known compositions, including “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Hero,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Anytime You Need a Friend.” Afanasieff later reflected on his career, saying that “music is the only thing” he knows.

Billy Corgan paid tribute to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley with a performance of “Rock and Roll All Nite” before John Rzeznik joined him for “Shout It Out Loud.” The pair praised the KISS founders for their decades-long songwriting partnership. While Simmons was unable to attend, Stanley accepted the honor on behalf of both, describing the recognition as “something they will never forget.”

Brandi Carlile and SistaStrings honored Alanis Morissette with a performance of “Uninvited” before Carlile told the audience that Morissette’s “songs penetrate our consciousness and pierce the soul.” Morissette said she was “really moved” by the recognition, adding that “the act of writing songs and sharing them became my thank you to God.” She closed her portion of the evening with performances of “Mary Jane” and “You Oughta Know.”

Nile Rodgers presented RAYE with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes gifted young songwriters making a significant impact through their original work. RAYE told attendees that “writing songs is a commentary on the human experience” before performing “Click Clack Symphony.”

Gavin DeGraw honored Kenny Loggins with a performance of “Danny’s Song” before recognizing the veteran songwriter’s enduring influence on generations of artists. Loggins later returned to the stage alongside his stepdaughter, Hunter Hawkins, for “Heart to Heart,” with DeGraw joining them for “Celebrate Me Home.”

The evening concluded with Taylor Swift’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Following performances of “cardigan” and “Dear John” by sombr, Steven Spielberg made a surprise appearance to introduce Swift, calling her the “most successful female artist of not just our time, but of all time.”

Reflecting on her songwriting journey, Swift said songwriting was “the easiest thing I ever did,” explaining that while it could be challenging, it remained the one pursuit that came naturally to her. She concluded by expressing gratitude for the honor and for joining the ranks of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.