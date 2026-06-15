Artist Oliver Tree Dies At 32 Following Helicopter Crash in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (CelebrityAccess) – Oliver Tree, the genre-blending singer, songwriter, and visual artist, died June 14 following a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was 32.

According to published reports, Tree was among multiple people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over the city.

Born Oliver Tree Nickell on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, Tree emerged as one of the more unconventional voices in modern pop, building a global following through a mix of alternative rock, electronic, and hip-hop influences.

He initially gained traction with the viral success of “When I’m Down,” which helped position him for a broader mainstream breakthrough. Tree went on to achieve international recognition with tracks including “Life Goes On,” “Miss You,” and “Hurt,” songs that saw significant streaming success and widespread traction across digital platforms.

His 2020 debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, marked a turning point in his career, showcasing both his commercial appeal and offbeat creative identity.

Beyond music, Tree cultivated a distinct visual persona—characterized by exaggerated styling, comedic elements, and high-concept videos, that helped him carve out a unique space at the intersection of music, internet culture, and performance art.

At the time of his death, Tree had recently launched a global tour tied to his latest project, according to reports.

RIP