Academy Music Group To Reopen Brighton Hippodrome Following Restoration

BRIGHTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Academy Music Group (AMG) is set to bring one of the United Kingdom’s most storied entertainment venues back to life after announcing plans to operate the historic Brighton Hippodrome when it reopens in 2027.

Part of Live Nation Entertainment, AMG has committed £9.5 million toward the restoration and modernization of the Grade II-listed venue as part of a broader £25 million redevelopment effort alongside Brighton-based developer Matsim Properties. The Hippodrome has remained closed since 2006.

Located in Brighton’s city center, the Hippodrome first opened in 1901 and has hosted an impressive roster of performers over the decades, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, and Sammy Davis Jr. After years of uncertainty surrounding the building’s future, the venue is now preparing for a new chapter as a live performance destination.

“This wonderful building was in a perilous state when we bought it, and we are proud to have saved it from loss,” said Simon Lambor of Matsim Properties. “After five years of tackling extensive damage caused by dry rot and water penetration, we are thrilled to see the Hippodrome ready for its next chapter.”

The project includes upgrades to the venue’s infrastructure and audience facilities while preserving the architectural details that have made the Hippodrome one of the country’s most significant historic theaters. The restored venue will feature an expanded capacity of approximately 2,300 guests.

“To open a venue in Brighton is an absolute privilege, and to see this historically important building alive with performance again will be an honour,” said Steve Hoyland, Chief Operating Officer of AMG. “Brighton is a new territory for AMG, and the city is truly special – thriving on creativity, arts, and culture. Investing in British live entertainment and cultural institutions is vital for the future of our industry.”

Live Nation’s Blueprint Studio is leading the interior fit-out alongside architectural firm Burrell Foley Fischer, venue designer Charcoalblue, and Matsim Properties.

The reopening marks a significant addition to Brighton’s live entertainment landscape and expands AMG’s footprint into a market long recognized for its vibrant arts community. For an industry increasingly focused on preserving historic venues while adapting them for modern audiences, the Brighton Hippodrome project represents both restoration and reinvention.

If all goes according to plan, audiences will once again walk through the Hippodrome’s doors in 2027, returning live music and performance to a venue that has been part of Brighton’s cultural fabric for more than a century.