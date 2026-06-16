Blake Pendergrass And Riley Green Named Winners Ahead Of Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Preparations for the 9th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards are underway. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), alongside presenting partner City National Bank, is thrilled to reveal that #1 hit songwriter Blake Pendergrass and CMA and ACM Award winner Riley Green will each be honored at the September 22 Ryman Auditorium celebration.

Pendergrass has earned the honor of NSAI’s 2026 ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ an award given to the Nashville-associated songwriter who achieved the most charting success on the Billboard Airplay chart in the Christian, Country, Mainstream Top 40, and/or Rock genres during the eligible period (May 1, 2025- April 30, 2026). Pendergrass’ career has skyrocketed, having earned his first number one in July of 2025 for “Just In Case” (Morgan Wallen), quickly followed by three additional #1s within the year. He received his first CMA Triple Play Award on April 13, 2026. Songwriter of the Year is another well-deserved honor recognizing Pendergrass’ immense and ever-growing success.

Green will also receive a top honor of the night, capturing NSAI’s 2026 ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Year’ title. With the same eligibility period as ‘Songwriter of the Year’, the ‘Songwriter-Artist of the Year’ award is given to the recording artist who earned the most charting success in the period with songs they not only recorded but also penned. This achievement, along with his recent fifth ACM win (2026 ‘Music Event of the Year’ for “Don’t Mind If I Do”(feat. Ella Langley)), truly showcases Green’s unmistakable place in the industry. Having earned his seventh #1 for “Change My Mind,” which topped the Mediabase Country Airplay chart on June 8, 2026, Green has proven to be a country music powerhouse.

The night will include performances and stories to recognize their achievements, and they will be honored alongside previously announced honorees Vince Gill (Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award) and Paul Williams (NSAI President’s Keystone Award). Additional award recipients that will be revealed on the night include the ‘Song of the Year’ winner(s)and the songwriters for each of the ’10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ awards.

On Wednesday, July 15, the first round of performers participating in the event will be revealed, and tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.ryman.com.

In addition to the previously mentioned awards, the night will also recognize the 2026 Legendary Song award, honoring a song that is deemed legendary above all others and which has stood the test of time in the designated timeframe. The eligibility period for this year’s award was 1969-1985, and the NSAI Board of Directors carefully selected 10 impactful songs from that time for the pro membership to anonymously vote on to determine the top legendary song.