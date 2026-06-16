Live Nation Acquires Majority Stake In Movistar Arena Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Entertainment today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Movistar Arena Buenos Aires, one of Latin America’s leading live entertainment venues.

Since opening in 2019, Movistar Arena Buenos Aires has established itself as one of the region’s premier venues, hosting more than 250 events annually and welcoming over 2.5 million fans each year. The 15,000-capacity arena has become a destination for both international touring artists and leading regional talent.

With this acquisition, Live Nation will support the current management team as they continue to serve artists, fans, and promoters. The venue will remain an open building available to all qualified promoters.

“Movistar Arena Buenos Aires is one of the premier venues in Latin America,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “We are excited to support the Movistar Arena team in providing a first-class environment for artists and fans.”

“Since opening our doors, Movistar Arena Buenos Aires has become a benchmark for live entertainment in Argentina and across Latin America,” said Gabriel Dantur, CEO of Movistar Arena Buenos Aires. “Live Nation’s investment reflects the strength of what the team has built over the past several years, and we will continue to enhance the experience for artists, fans, partners, and promoters.”

La Nación, the former majority owner of Movistar Arena Buenos Aires, will remain as a shareholder deeply committed to the company’s future.