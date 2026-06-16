New Agency Launches With Focus On African Talent

LONDON (vip-booking) – The Malachite Group (TMG), a London-based live entertainment company focused on African music and talent, has announced the launch of TMG Talent Agency, a new division dedicated to representing music artists and creative professionals across Africa and the global diaspora.

The agency aims to connect international markets with Africa’s growing entertainment sector, providing representation, strategic partnerships and market access for artists seeking to expand their careers both within Africa and internationally.

TMG Talent Agency will be led by Obi Asika, founder of The Malachite Group and former Co-Head of UK operations at United Talent Agency (UTA). Asika also founded Echo Location Talent Agency and has worked across talent representation, music and entertainment strategy for several decades.

During his time at UTA, Asika helped expand the agency’s presence in the Afrobeats and Amapiano sectors and worked with artists across those genres on their international development strategies.

Obi Askia comments “Africa is the fastest growing and most culturally influential region in the world today and our mission is twofold. For TMG Talent to find, develop and promote African talent on a global stage and to be the trusted partner for existing talent agencies to unlock touring and financial opportunities and engage with audiences across the continent. We have spent the last decade working across Africa and are uniquely placed to help African talent reach the next level and support agencies to unlock the infrastructure, touring and financial possibilities within the market to allow their talent to grow their African footprint and reach new fans.”

Joining Asika at the new agency are Jen Martin, former Music Operations Manager at UTA; Josh Koram, Artist Booker for Afro Nation; and Ishbel Macpherson, who has been appointed Artist Booking Manager.

According to the company, TMG Talent Agency will focus on supporting African and diaspora talent through global representation, touring opportunities, strategic partnerships and career development initiatives.

The agency will also work alongside established international talent agencies, providing local expertise and support for touring, live appearances and brand partnerships across African markets. Services will include talent representation, tour logistics, event production, brand partnerships and market-entry strategy.

South African artist Tyla has been confirmed as the agency’s first client. TMG said it will work in partnership with her existing representatives, including The Team, African Creative Agency (ACA), We Make Music and HYBE management.

TMG noted that its relationship with Tyla dates back to the early stages of her career, including support around her first live performance at Piano People in London in 2022. The artist has also appeared at the Afro Nation festival and is scheduled to return to the event in 2026.

The company said TMG Talent will continue to provide strategic advice on touring and career opportunities across the African continent while supporting artists seeking to expand their presence in international markets.

Founded by Obi Asika and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, The Malachite Group operates across talent management, live events, festivals and entertainment ventures, including its involvement with the Afro Nation festival brand.