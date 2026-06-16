Veteran Agent Trip Brown Joins Universal Attractions Agency

NEW YORK/NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) is excited to announce that veteran booking agent Trip Brown has joined the agency’s rock and pop division. Brown joins a growing department established in 2023 and becomes the second UAA agent based out of Nashville.

Brown brings a roster of established rock and folk artists to UAA, including Cimarron 615, Gasoline Lollipops, John McEuen, Johnny A. Syndicate, Live from Laurel Canyon, Stone Horses, The Reverend Shawn Amos, and The Sweet Remains, among others.

Brown was notably the longtime booking agent for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 1984 to 1997. During this period, Brown played a significant role in fostering the band’s breakthrough to global stardom during the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era of the early 90s.

Throughout his impressive career, Brown has also acted as the agent for numerous high-profile, acclaimed acts, including The Flaming Lips, Public Image Ltd, Candlebox, and Traffic.

UAA general manager Nick Martucci spoke on the addition of Trip, saying: “Trip has spent decades doing this the right way, developing relationships, building artists’ careers from the ground up, and earning the trust of everyone he works with. That’s the kind of culture we are building at UAA, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Brown also spoke on joining UAA, adding: “I’m excited to join the amazing team at Universal Attractions and to help build the rock & pop department. It’ll be a great home for my artists and for me.”

Before joining UAA, Brown spent the past nine years at New Frontier Touring. Brown has also worked at Paradise Artists, William Morris Agency, ICM, Triad Artists, and Independent Talent Group (ITG).

He can be contacted at: trip@universalattractions.com or 212-582-7575 (ext 134).