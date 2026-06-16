Warner Music APAC Launches ‘Listen Up’

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music APAC today unveiled Listen Up, a premier global artist accelerator program designed to redefine how talent travels from Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets and scale to global stardom.

Moving beyond traditional promotion, Listen Up functions as a unified regional engine, providing comprehensive artist development, bespoke profiling, and synchronised long-term strategy across Warner Music’s diverse territories. The program is designed to signal key priority artists to the market, turning regional momentum into international staying power by leveraging the music company’s global network.

One of this year’s Listen Up artists, C-pop Warner Music Hong Kong signed Gareth.T, has seen explosive growth this year. His latest release ‘Glass,’ which was released May 20, amassed over 250 million streams in its first month of streaming, at that point making him one of WMG’s top five globally streamed acts, a first for a Chinese artist in the company. This proves that the powerhouse Greater China market, combined with major global territories like the US, Canada, Australia, and Southeast Asia, can instantly catapult an artist into the global streaming elite.

The program will be anchored by two premier industry showcase events in Sydney (August 6) and Singapore (August 12) featuring a selection of international and regional Listen Up artists in the line-up.

These live experiences will serve as a launchpad for a curated roster of artists who are prioritising APAC as the cornerstone of their global career trajectories, offering a dedicated platform for brands, media, and promoters to engage with the stars of tomorrow.

The initiative leverages WMG’s extensive global footprint to synchronize efforts across countries and continents, proving that a unified label front is the most powerful tool an artist can have. By focusing global networks on artists with the highest potential, Listen Up helps talent identify and nurture their most passionate fans, regardless of geography, turning casual listeners into lifelong career pillars.

Lofai Lo, President, Warner Music APAC, WMG, said: “Listen Up is about mobilizing our entire regional footprint and global partners to ensure we aren’t just generating streams, but building lifelong careers. An exciting example of that right now is Warner Music Hong Kong Artist Gareth.T who has skyrocketed this year. We are focusing our resources on the talent that can truly move the needle, providing them with the bespoke support needed to turn emerging market opportunities into global superstardom.”

Brayden Crossley, SVP Marketing Warner Music APAC, WMG, said: “Breaking an artist in today’s landscape requires more than just a viral moment; it requires deep-tier strategy and a unified front. Our program aims to strategically invest in our artists in ways that make an impact in today’s global fandom marketplace.”

Dan Rosen, President, Warner Music Australasia and SE Asia, added: “We’re in the business of breaking superstars, and the combined ANZ and SEA region is one of the most exciting places in the world to do that right now. Listen Up is how we put that ambition into action, synchronising the skills and passion of our teams across our 9 offices in the region to develop artists with genuine global potential. The showcases in Sydney and Singapore show our partners that we’re operating with real regional scale while staying deeply connected to local culture. We can’t wait to build the careers and fanbases of our Listen UP artists across the world.”

The 2026 lineup of Listen Up international artists includes Barry Can’t Swim (Atlantic UK), Cil (Warner Records US), Daniel Seavey (Atlantic US), EMEI (Atlantic US), Erin LeCount (Atlantic UK), Florence Road (Warner Records UK), Griff (Warner Records UK), Jade LeMac (WM Canada/Atlantic US), and Rachel Chinouriri (Warner Records UK), all of whom are committed to prioritizing APAC market opportunities. 2026 APAC signed Listen Up artists include Balu Brigada (Warner Music Australia/ Atlantic US), Boy Soda (Warner Music Australia), Gareth.T (Warner Music Hong Kong), Guru Randhawa (Warner Music India), Karencici (Warner Music Taiwan), Kita Alexander (Warner Music Australia), Lee Young Ji (MAINSTREAM/ Warner Music Korea), Luv (Warner Music Japan), and PSYCHIC FEVER By EXILE TRIBE (Warner Music Japan).