Welcome to Rockville Returns To Daytona International Speedway For 2027

DAYTONA, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the 2027 dates for the 16th year of Welcome To Rockville. Florida’s Largest Rock, Metal & Punk Festival returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, May 6-9, 2027.

Welcome To Rockville 4-Day General Admission, VIP, and Daytona Owners Club passes, as well as 4-Day Camping and 4-Day Parking Passes, go on sale Monday, June 22, at 10:00 AM ET. Fans are encouraged to visit the festival website to sign up for the subscriber presale beginning Friday, June 19, at 10:00 AM ET, and Jampack hotel packages are available NOW at this link.

Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available. DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

In 2026, Welcome To Rockville celebrated its 15th anniversary with 210,000 music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, as well as more than 160 bands on 5 stages at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The festival featured performances from Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N’ Roses and Bring Me The Horizon, plus TURNSTILE, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard and many more.

Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement—making it not only a cultural powerhouse but also a major driver of regional growth.