BEATS + BYTES: The Future Of America Migiht Look More Like Brooklyn

A holiday built on delayed freedom. Truth arriving late. And this weekend in Williamsburg, that truth becomes the whole conversation.

This Friday is Juneteenth, a holiday that marks not just freedom, but how long it took for freedom to be told. Emancipation happened in 1863. The news reached Galveston, Texas in June 1865. I It did not become a federal holiday until 2021. The gap is the point.

And now, as America gears up to celebrate 250 years of the Declaration of Independence, a gathering in Brooklyn is asking the harder question: What would it actually look like to tell the truth about this country and build from there?

On Saturday, June 20, the BLIS (Black Liberation Indigenous Sovereignty) Collective hosts Reclamation Day: A Reunion of Hope at the iconic 25 Kent in Williamsburg. Through music, performance, film, and conversation, it is attempting something genuinely ambitious: shifting public memory through culture itself.

That is where culture earns its power. Not as distraction. Not as branding. As a bridge between memory and emotion, between identity and action. The best art does not tell people what to think. It gives people permission to feel something real.

The Artist

We worked alongside Marcus Byrd and Byrd Eye View to bring Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ to the stage for a special headline performance of All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. It is not just a booking. It is the right artist at the right moment.

“A big part of being an artist is holding up the mirror for society to see itself. I’ve always seen my music and platform as a tool to promote social and political consciousness and bring light to urgent issues directly impacting Black and other marginalized people.” – Joey Bada$$

Art As A Mirror

That idea feels especially loaded right now, in an era when outrage has become an economy and division has become content. There is something quietly radical about an experience that actually puts wildly different people in the same room.

New York as Proof of Concept

You want to see what America looks like when it is working? Watch New York right now. The Knicks did something this season that algorithms cannot manufacture: for a stretch of weeks, the entire city, different races, neighborhoods, religions, income levels, ideologies, was emotionally aligned around the same thing. Strangers hugging on the street. The same colors everywhere. Pure, unscripted, collective joy.

That is the energy Reclamation Day is building on. Not manufactured unity. Earned unity. The kind that only comes when people choose to actually show up for something together.

What It Demands

“It takes courage to reckon with our past, and without that courage, there is no path to a just future. We must name, without apology, what has happened in this country, what it has produced, and what it now demands of us: truth-telling, repair, and a transformation rooted in solidarity. If the next 250 years are to be different from the last, it will be because we had the courage to build something new.” –Trevor Smith, Co-Founder and Executive Director, BLIS Collective

That is not a slogan. That is a challenge. And it extends beyond politics, to brands, to artists, to media companies, to anyone with a platform and a decision to make about what they use it for.

Courage over denial.

Creativity over cynicism.

Truth over comfort.

This inaugural Reclamation Day is beyond sold out. Which tells you something. People are hungry for meaning. Hungry for connection. Hungry for experiences that reach past what the algorithms and the news cycle are pushing at us.

This is why we do this work. Not because it is trendy. Because it is human. And because music and art, when deployed with intention, are still among the most powerful forces on earth for shifting how people see themselves and each other.

America is far from perfect. Always has been. But there is no place like it.

See you out there.