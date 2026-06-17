CBS Reaches Agreement After Stephen Colbert’s Use Of Copyrighted Peanuts Song Draws Legal Challenge

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — CBS has reached a settlement agreement to resolve a copyright dispute stemming from an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that featured the unauthorized use of a song from the classic Peanuts television specials.

The issue arose after Colbert performed portions of “Christmas Time Is Here,” the beloved theme associated with A Charlie Brown Christmas, during a segment on the late-night program. The song, written by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson, remains protected by copyright and is controlled by rights holders who objected to its use without proper licensing.

Rather than continue litigation, CBS opted to negotiate a resolution with the copyright owners. Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed, but the settlement allows both parties to avoid a potentially lengthy legal battle over the use of the composition.

The dispute serves as a reminder of the complex licensing requirements surrounding copyrighted music, even when used briefly in television programming, parody segments, or comedic performances. Broadcasters routinely secure licenses for musical works, but disputes can still arise when rights holders believe a use falls outside existing agreements.

The Peanuts catalog remains among the most recognizable properties in entertainment, with songs continuing to generate significant licensing activity decades after their creation.