Diddy Wins Dismissal Of Lawsuit Filed By Former Making The Band Contestant

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has secured the dismissal of another civil lawsuit, this time defeating claims brought by a former contestant on MTV’s Making the Band who accused the music mogul of harassment and sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed by Sara Rivers, a member of the group Da Band, which was formed during the reality television series in the early 2000s. Rivers alleged that Combs subjected her to harassment, intimidation, and inappropriate conduct during her time on the show and in the years that followed.

A federal judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the allegations fell outside the applicable statute of limitations and could not proceed. The court did not rule on the merits of the accusations themselves but determined that the claims were filed too late under the law.

Combs’ legal team welcomed the decision, arguing that the lawsuit lacked legal standing and should never have moved forward. The dismissal marks another legal victory for the Bad Boy Records founder as he continues to fight multiple civil actions filed against him over the past two years.

Rivers rose to prominence as a cast member on MTV’s Making the Band 2, which chronicled Combs’ efforts to assemble and launch Da Band. The group released its debut album, Too Hot for TV, in 2003 before eventually disbanding.

While this case has been dismissed, Combs continues to face numerous other civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and abuse. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and maintains that the claims against him are false.