Frontiers Label Group Celebrates 30 Years And Signs Hardcore Band Hatebreed

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Frontiers Label Group is proud to mark its 30th Anniversary this year, and celebrated the occasion with a special event in Naples that brought together artists, partners, friends, and team members to honor three decades of vision, dedication, and belief in music. The evening was a powerful reflection of what Frontiers represents today, a global independent force built on passion, long-term artist development, and a strong, united team.

“I’ve always put music before business,” said Frontiers Label Group President & CEO, Serafino Perugino. “Business came later—as a consequence of passion, quality, and respect for what we do. These 30 years have been a roller coaster—challenges, setbacks, new starts. But one thing never changed: the desire to give artists a home, a chance, a new artistic life. Nearly 2,000 releases later, and with a milestone that once felt impossible for a kid from Naples—a #1 on Billboard with Megadeth—one truth is clear: you don’t get anywhere alone.”

Founded in 1996 by Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in the distribution of indie rock labels across the Italian market. The company soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with important artists such as Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Don Felder, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr. Big, Biohazard, Night Ranger, Whitesnake, and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow’s artists.

Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music), and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

Adding to its anniversary celebration, BLKIIBLK Records today announced the signing of GRAMMY-nominated hardcore titans HATEBREED, bringing one of heavy music’s most influential and enduring forces into its growing fold. For a label that has quickly established itself as a home for boundary-pushing artists across the heavy spectrum, the addition of HATEBREED marks a defining moment. Few bands have left a larger imprint on modern hardcore and metal, making the partnership a powerful statement about where BLKIIBLK is headed next.

“BlLKIIBLK Records is proud to announce the signing of HATEBREED. Not only are they a name carved into the heavy music landscape, but they are as vital and relevant a force as ever. Perhaps even more so. We are excited to work with Jamey [Jasta], who continues to bring new energy to everything he touches. Jasta and HATEBREED aren’t merely about perseverance — they’re about bringing the sound of the extreme to a new level. We’re honored to be working together,” said Frontiers Records Global Head of A&R/BLKIIBLK Label Head Mike Gitter.

The signing sets the stage for HATEBREED’s highly anticipated new album, due this fall via BLKIIBLK. Produced by longtime collaborator Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Accept, Shadows Fall), the record follows 2020’s Weight of the False Self and promises the band’s next chapter of uncompromising intensity.