Grammys Add Five New Categories, Update Rules For 2027 Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy has approved five new Grammy categories and several eligibility rule changes for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, continuing its effort to adapt to an evolving global music landscape. The changes will take effect for the 2027 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7.

Among the additions is Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a new category recognizing performances across Asian pop genres, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. The Academy has also introduced Best Latin Song, which will honor songwriters of predominantly Spanish-language songs. Other new categories include Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album. The additions bring the total number of Grammy categories back to 100 for the first time in more than a decade.

The Recording Academy also approved changes to its frequently debated Best New Artist category. Artists will now be allowed to enter the category up to four times, an increase from the previous limit of three submissions. Academy officials said the change reflects the longer and less traditional career development paths many artists now experience.

Additional rule updates include lowering the percentage of newly recorded material required on an album from 75% to 66%, a move designed to ensure more projects commonly recognized as new albums remain eligible for Grammy consideration. The Academy also expanded recognition for producers, engineers, and other contributors in most genre album categories, allowing more creative personnel to receive Grammy statuettes and certificates when a winning project is honored.

“The Academy’s annual review process is driven by our members and reflects the way music continues to evolve,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in announcing the changes. The revisions were approved through the organization’s member-led proposal process and are intended to better represent today’s music creators and genres.

The 2027 ceremony will also mark the beginning of a new broadcast era for the Grammys. After more than five decades on CBS, the awards show will move to ABC and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of a new long-term agreement with The Walt Disney Company.