International Festival Forum Launches North American Edition With IFF LA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The International Festival Forum (IFF), one of the live music industry’s premier marketplaces for festival bookings, is expanding to North America with the launch of IFF LA, set for September 14-16 at The London West Hollywood.

In advance of the September gathering, organizers have also named CelebrityAccess as an official media partner for IFF LA. The partnership will provide industry coverage leading up to and during the event as festival buyers, agents, and artists converge in Los Angeles for the forum’s North American debut.

The invitation-only event will bring together approximately 500 festival programmers, talent buyers, booking agents, and industry executives for 2.5 days of meetings, networking opportunities, conference sessions, and artist showcases designed to help shape festival lineups for 2027.

Since its debut in London in 2015, IFF has established itself as a key gathering place for the global festival business, connecting agents with the decision-makers who book hundreds of festivals worldwide. The Los Angeles edition marks the first time the event has expanded outside the United Kingdom.

“We’ve seen incredible demand from across North America over the past few years, and Los Angeles felt like the natural home for IFF’s first expansion outside the UK,” said Greg Parmley, Managing Director of ILMC, the organization behind IFF. “The U.S. festival market is one of the most dynamic in the world, and IFF LA will create a space for the key players in that ecosystem to come together, do business, and build for the future.”

Among the founding agency partners are CAA, Ground Control Touring, High Road Touring, IAG, Paladin Artists, ROAM, TBA Agency, The Team, UTA, and WME. Representatives from festivals and outdoor events across the United States, Canada, and Latin America are expected to attend.

In addition to conference programming and pre-arranged meetings, IFF LA will feature its signature “pop-up agency offices,” providing agents and festival buyers with a streamlined environment to conduct business. Evening programming will spill onto the Sunset Strip, where emerging artists will perform showcases for the executives booking them to festival stages.

IFF’s London edition has become known as a launchpad for developing artists while facilitating millions of dollars in festival bookings each year. Organizers hope the Los Angeles expansion will offer a similar opportunity tailored to the unique dynamics of the North American market.

“The North American festival market has been missing a platform like this,” said Nick Morgan, CEO of We Group, which is partnering with IFF to produce the event. “IFF brings the leading festival professionals together to do business, and we’re excited to help create a dedicated space for the U.S. market that connects festivals, agents, and talent engagingly – with real results and impact.”

Attendance at IFF LA is limited, with organizers implementing a vetting process designed to ensure the event remains focused on the professionals directly involved in festival booking and talent acquisition.

As the festival sector continues to evolve, IFF LA is positioning itself as a new fixture on the North American live industry calendar, offering an environment where deals are made, relationships are built, and future festival lineups begin to take shape.